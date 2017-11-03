Latest update November 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Plane crashes on touchdown at Chenapau airstrip –  No injuries reported

The aircraft that crashed

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into a plane crash which occurred at 15:30 hrs on Wednesday at Chenapau airstrip, Region Eight.

The pilot, who was flying solo, was not injured.

Up to press time, a team of the GCAA’s Accident and Emergency Unit were at Chenapau, trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash of the Air Services Limited (ASL) Britten Norman Islander aircraft.

The plane bears registration number 8R-GER. This newspaper has been told that the carriage section of the aircraft was badly damaged.

According to reports, the aircraft was en route from Mahdia to Chenapau when a mechanical problem developed in a section of the wheel causing the aircraft to swerve off the runway upon landing.

Reports are that the pilot was on a shuttling mission when the accident occurred, but the GCAA was unable to confirm this yesterday.

This latest crash would be the fourth plane accident for the year so far. On July 25, last Roraima Airways Chief Pilot Collin Winston Martin died when the aircraft he was flying nose-dived when he tried to land at the Eteringbang airstrip.

On August 27, last ASL pilot, Captain Imran Khan was flying between Chi-chi and Mahdia, Region Eight when he went down in thick vegetation, in the vicinity of Kaieteur Falls gorge.

And, on August 08, last Captain Dominic Waddell of Wings Aviation went down shortly after taking off from the Eteringbang airstrip. He survived. All three pilots were on shutting missions in the interior.

