Ministry creating guidelines to detect social determinants of health

Latest update November 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
In order to be more efficient in its delivery of health care, the Ministry of Public Health has plans to introduce guidelines that will help its health workers recognise the social determinants of health.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age in, including the health system. These circumstances, according to WHO, are shaped by the distribution of money, power and resources at global, national and local levels, which are themselves influenced by policy choices.
As she deliberated on the need to pay close attention to the social determinants of health recently, Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence, pointed out that “where people live, learn and work can affect a wide range of health risks and outcomes.”
In light of this, she said that the Ministry will be creating guidelines which will be followed by health workers in recognising the social determinants of health.
“We are now thinking that within the Ministry we should have a component which deals with the social determinants of health and violence, to be able to access and analyse what is coming to us from the various levels. This will be able to allow us to see what changes to make at the primary health care level,” Lawrence said.
It was discussions in this regard that the Minister recently engaged Canada-based Vascular Specialist, Dr. Sonia Anand. Dr. Anand is a Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the McMaster University in Canada.
Lawrence during the discussion stated, that Non Communicable Diseases [NCDs] has been one of the Ministry’s big ticket items linked to behavioural lifestyle in people.
While stressing the importance of public awareness and education, the Minister noted that the Ministry will be heightening its public awareness campaigns and expanding its community-based medical outreach programmes.
“We are looking at 2018, where we would have monies allocated for the public awareness department, so we can be able to bring a lot of information to the people to educate them,” she said.
According to the Minister, the Ministry’s policies are geared towards ensuring that there is universal health coverage, starting from the primary health care level to the tertiary level of care. On this note, she highlighted the importance of continued collaborations with faith-based organisations and the establishment of school health clubs which, she said, will enhance public education and enable an opportunity for simple medical screening.
