Junior Caribbean Cycling Road Race Championships – Barbados… Team Guyana departs today confident of medalling

A confident Team Guyana inclusive of five riders will leave these shores today for the Land of the Flying Fish, Barbados where they will be seeking to bring home the bacon at the Junior Caribbean Cycling Road Race Championships tomorrow and Sunday.

Twenty-six nations are slated to attend these championships including the host which stepped in at very late notice to host.

The Guyanese team comprises of Briton John (United We Stand Cycle Club) who recently returned from the World Junior Championships in Norway, Nigel Duguid (Team Evolution) and Curtis Dey (Trojan Cycle Club) and they will be seeking glory in the junior category.

The two Juvenile riders are Jonathan Ramshuchit of Trojan Cycle Club of Berbice and David Hicks of United We Stand Cycle Club.

The young Guyanese will be seeking to emulate their fellow peers who have won medals at this level in the Caribbean. Back in 2007 in Barbados, Geron Williams and Christopher Holder had won Junior gold and silver medals in the road race, while in 2012, in the Dominican Republic; Michael Anthony had won the Juvenile road race gold medal with Raul Leal coming in fourth.

That same year, Paul De Nobrega took the Junior gold medal with Raynauth Jeffrey claiming the bronze. Manager of the team is Steve Ramshuchit.

Guyana Cycling Federation President Horace Burrowes has informed that he is confident that this current crop of talented riders will do their country proud in Barbados noting that they would be able to hold their own against their peers from the region.

Dey and John will be the representatives for the junior Time Trials tomorrow, while they will all be battling it out on Sunday in the respective road races in both categories.

The Junior Road Race circuit is 12.7kilometers long and includes a challenging climb and rapid decent which must be negotiated seven times.

This represents 1300meters of climbing over 88.9Kilometers and will take approximately three hours for the men to complete. There is also 1100meters of high speed descending with a caloric burn of about 300 calories per lap.

The Women and Juveniles will compete over a time trial course of 10.1kilometers and will complete five and six laps respectively.

This totals 50.5Kms for the women and 60.6Kms for the Juveniles. The ITT route is10.1Kms, Two laps for the juniors and one lap for all others.