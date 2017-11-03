GTM Guyana Fitness Games Health and Fitness Expo set for Nov. 11 and 12 at CASH

Latest update November 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Some of Guyana’s top cross fit athletes along with their Surinamese counterparts will match their skills when the Guyana Fitness Games hosts their Health and Fitness Expo on November 11 and 12 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
The event, which will test athletes’ strength and endurance in various activities, was launched last night at Giftland Mall, East Coast Demerara.
Speaking at the launching, Director of Sports Christopher Jones lauded Guyana Fitness Games and encouraged Guyanese to support the event. Jones said that a fit and healthy nation is of paramount importance and advise Guyanese to live a healthy lifestyle.
Roger Yee of Insurance Company GTM, which is one of the sponsors, indicated that they are happy to be associated with the games once again, while Errol Nelson of Banks DIH, another sponsor, said that it is part of their corporate responsibility to promote healthy lifestyle which is evident in this event.
Anita Rampersaud of MACORP added that she is looking forward to a successful event and wished the competitors well, while Jamie Mc Donald expressed gratitude to the sponsors.
Cross Fit games involve Powerlifting, weightlifting, endurance running etc; among the local athletes set to take part are Dillon Mahadeo and Semonika Duke.
(Zaheer Mohamed)

