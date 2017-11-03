GPF’s TSU receives sport equipment donation from Guyana Sport Shooting Federation

Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (G.S.S.F.) paid a courtesy call to Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, Mr. Clifton Hicken at his Eve Leary office recently. Present at the meeting were Mr. Hicken – Assistant Commissioner, Officer-in-Charge of the Tactical Services Unit (T.S.U.), Deputy Superintendent Mr. Guy Nurse and GSSF Directors Dr. Pravesh Harry and Mr. Trevor Bassoo.

G.S.S.F., since its incorporation in 2014, has shared a cordial relationship with the Guyana Police Force and more specifically the Tactical Services Unit. The donation of sports equipment in the form of basketballs and footballs, is merely a gesture of the G.S.S.F.’s intent to continue lending support to the GPF.

G.S.S.F.’s Director Dr. Pravesh Harry indicated that the donation is a response to an earlier conversation between representatives of both entities and that GSSF will continue to be a friend of Guyana Police Force and contribute to its initiatives. Director Mr. Bassoo also commended the force for its initiative to use sports to build camaraderie amongst its officers.

OC Nurse, speaking on behalf of Tactical Services Unit, expressed gratitude for the sports equipment and wished GSSF the best in its endeavours as he looks forward to strengthening relationship.