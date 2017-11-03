Exxon sending shiploads of oil fuh sample

Honesty is a very expensive gift. Don’t expect it from cheap people. That is a saying by a great man. Cheap people does set out to rob you even when you going to you grave or you in you grave.

ExxonMobil come to Guyana after dem send plenty people to dem grave in Africa. After couple morning dem announce how dem find oil.

Dem announce a small figure and is not till others come and question de amount dem change dem mouth.

De oil company also announce dem gun start bring up oil in 2020. Guyanese of all colour, race, religion anxious; dem can’t wait fuh 2020 come fuh dem tun rich. But, is de but.

Y’all ain’t know wha dem boys hear bout wha de oil company doing already. Dem boys hear oil coming up already. Exxon tell Soulja Bai is samples wha dem gun send to de States fuh test.

Everybody know that fuh testing purposes you don’t need plenty. You go to de hospital to test urine de dactahs don’t tek five test tube of you pee.

When dem test you blood dem don’t tek five gallon; dem don’t carry five truck load of soil when dem doing soil tests. Dem don’t tek five pound gold to de lab fuh testing.

Is de same thing when dem testing bauxite; dem don’t carry five ship load.

Dem boys hear Exxon done ship out five shiploads, each load is about two million gallon. Dem boys hear dem loading one more right now and this is only sample.

By de time 2020 come round and dem start operation dem might send Guyana as a sample because all de oil done fetch out already. That is thiefing.

Dem boys seh Soulja Bai better wake up and smell de coffee. He should send Trotty to watch over what is going on at de oil rig out in de ocean.

2020 is not only fuh de oil; is also election year. Soulja Bai select old Patto fuh watch over de election results.

Patto con Soulja Bai wid ee CV and get de job. When dem boys question him he keep quiet and tuck away heself in a room in de office.

If wasn’t fuh Parliament, yesterday, dem boys woulda never see him to ask him bout that same CV. He tell dem boys a story that resemble de Trini kidnapping story.

Dem boys seh ee tek almost a month to remember he was an actor in Grenada.

Talk half and watch if he gun forget he is GECOM chairman.