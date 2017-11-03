Brusche Basketball Foundation youth clinic concludes

Latest update November 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
The Brusche Basketball Foundation, which has been in existence for the past 10 years, concluded their second youth clinic yesterday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
The foundation was created by former national player James Brusche and it gained prominence from its signature biennial Brusche’s Basketball Classic that features the top ten clubs in Guyana battling for supremacy. According to the man himself, James Brusche, the youth clinic which now runs simultaneously with the B’ball classic, began three years ago and yesterday was the last day for its second edition.
The youth clinic caters for a total of 50 primary school students and is conducted in Linden, Georgetown, East Coast, Bartica and Berbice, while there are plans to take it to the Essequibo coast in two years time. Georgetown was the final leg and it was a collaboration between the foundation and Pepsi Sonics basketball club.
The clinic at the National Gymnasium was conducted by former national coach Michael Brusche, the brother of James, with assistance from Pepsi Sonics youth coach, Julian “Pumpkin” Haynes and referee Dennis Clarke. According to the Brusche’s, the clinic teaches the pee wees the fundamentals of basketball inclusive of passing, dribbling and layups which is very important since there is nothing being done at this level for the game in Guyana besides this biennial clinic.
Sonics coach, “Pumpkin” Haynes, explained that the clinic is very important because, “It is tedious when players are at a certain level where they supposed to know the basics and instead of going over tactics, you have to go and teach them the fundamentals of the sport which are supposed to be already engraved as early as the grassroots level.”
(Calvin Chapman)
