Bosai, NAACIE ink pay deal for workers

Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc. (BMGGI) and National Association of Agricultural Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) have inked an agreement on employees’ wages and salaries

Bosai Minerals Group yesterday in a press release stated that the Management of Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc. (BMGG) and the National Association of Agricultural Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) have amicably concluded Wages & Salary Negotiations.

According to the release, NAACIE, which holds more than 65 percent representational rights of the non-management and supervisory levels employees, was able to reach an agreement with Bosai’s Management after four months of negotiations.

The statement said that the parties have committed to a two-year agreement that would see employees receiving 6.5% increase in wages and salaries across the board for each period – April 01, 2017 to March 31, 2018 and April 01, 2018 to March 31, 2019. Additionally, employees who work overtime will enjoy an increase in their meal allowances.

Those employees with more than twelve years of service would now benefit from 28 days vacation. This applies to all supervisory staff, who would also enjoy a similar leave. The monetary adjustments are retroactive to April 1, 2017.

The negotiations proved to be very time-consuming; they took six months at the negotiation table. As such, the parties have agreed to this two-year Agreement, which will be beneficial to both sides, since it will afford them additional time to review their policies that would positively impact the employees, the Company, the Community and Guyana as a whole, Bosai said.

The Company pointed out that the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen dialogue and increase cooperation with the aim of improving the workers’ welfare, thus enabling the company to improve and sustain its production and productivity.

The Agreement was signed on Wednesday November 1st 2017 at the Ministry of Social Protection Conference Room, Brickdam, Georgetown. Signing on behalf of the Company were the General Manager, Acting, Mr. Kenny Peng, Accounting Superintendent, Andy Hao, Senior Personnel Officer, Mrs. Truedel Marks and Assistant Personnel Officer, Ms. Almira Millington.

The General Secretary of NAACIE, Mr. Dawchan Nagasar, Vice Chairman Neptrid Hercules, Aggrey Darlington, Secretary and Committee Member, Cedric Dover signed on behalf of the Union, according to the release.