Apologetic thief jailed for snatching schoolboy phone

A remorseful man was yesterday sentenced to two months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to snatching a 15-year-old schoolboy’s phone.

Twenty-one year-old Kenroy Sears appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on October 28 at Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, he robbed the schoolboy of one cellular phone valued $19,900 and at the time of, and during the robbery, used personal violence towards the teen.

The accused when given a chance to address the court stated “I saw the schoolboy leaving the Royal Castle outlet and I walked up behind him and place my hand around his neck and told him ‘boy right now things hard and I really need this phone”.

The man further told the court that after he had snatched the teen’s phone, he ran away, but later returned to the Royal Castle outlet to meet a friend.

“I am very sorry for what I did. I will never do it again. Madam please give me another chance.”

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on the day in question, at about 14:30 hrs, the virtual complainant went to the Royal Castle outlet on Aubrey Barker Road to purchase a drink.

The court heard that upon completion of his purchase, the teen was standing on the road waiting for transportation when he was confronted by the robber who then choked him, snatched his cellular phone, and made good his escape.

The matter was reported and an investigation was carried out, and the suspect was arrested and placed on an identification parade. He was positively identified by the schoolboy.

The man was then cautioned and he admitted to robbing the teen.

The Prosecutor further told the court that Sears was wanted at the Ruimveldt Police Station for similar offences.

The Chief Magistrate sentenced the accused to two months imprisonment, based on the fact that he pleaded guilty on his first appearance and did not waste the court’s time.

The magistrate, after sentencing the accused told him that she hoped that he will be rehabilitated so that when he comes out, he would not go around snatching people’s phones.

Meanwhile, before the same magistrate, a teen was released on $30,000 bail after he denied a charge of receiving stolen property.

Michael Garraway, 19, a security guard, of 360 East Ruimveldt, Housing Scheme, denied the charge which alleged that on November 1 at Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown, he received from Kenroy Sears one cellular phone valued $19,900, knowing that it was stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The Police Prosecutor had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that it be a substantial amount.

The man’s attorney told the court that his client went to the Police Station voluntarily and was accompanied by his supervisor to return the phone. The lawyer added that his client and Sears are known to each other, because Sears once worked at the same Royal Castle outlet.

The lawyer told the court that on the day in question, Sears was at the Royal Castle outlet where his client was performing duties and his client asked to borrow his phone to make a call.

The defendant was ordered to report to the East La Penitence Police Station every Friday until the completion of the trial.

He will make his next court appearance on November 9.