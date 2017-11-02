Task Force established to facilitate teachers salary negotiation

former acting Chief Education Officer to chair body

Related

A high-level Task Force to guide salary negotiation for public school teachers was established yesterday.This followed recommendations made by President David Granger on Monday during a meeting with executive members of the Guyana Teachers Union [GTU].The Task Force consisting of officials of several Ministries and representatives of the GTU convened its inaugural meeting, which was chaired by Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry.Among the members were Mr. Marcel Hutson, Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education; Ms. Adele Clarke, Permanent Secretary (ag), Ministry of Education; Ms. Jacqueline Simon, Human Resource Manager, Ministry of Education; Mrs. Geneveive Whyte-Nedd, former acting Chief Education Officer; Ms. Kelly-Ann Hercules, Legal Officer, Ministry of Education; Mr. Frederick Mc Wilfred, Political Advisor, Ministry of the Presidency ; Ms. Gail Williams, Senior Personnel Officer, Ministry of the Presidency Department of Public Service; Dr. Hector Butts, Finance Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Mr. Emil Mc Garrell, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communities; Mr. Mark Lyte, President, GTU; Ms Coretta Mc Donald A.A., General Secretary, GTU; Ms Samantha Alleyne, Treasurer, GTU, and Mr. Lancelot Baptiste A.A., Administrative Secretary, GTU.At yesterday’s meeting, Minister Henry furnished the members of the Task Force with background information and relevant documents, and announced that the body will be chaired by Whyte-Nedd.She also urged members to be professional in their deliberations and responsibility to the nation.The work of the Task Force commenced with the formulation of a Terms of Reference (ToR) which is expected to be completed within a week.Essentially, the mandate of the Task Force is to examine outstanding problems faced by teachers and by extension the union with a view to their timely resolution. The Task Force, which will convene weekly statutory meetings, is also mandated to propose a new multi-year remuneration package for a period spanning 2016-2020 that both government and the union can agree on.Following each meeting, joint statements by the Chairman of the Task Force and the President of the GTU will be shared with the public.The establishment of the Task Force represents a move by President Granger to allay concerns of the GTU regarding stalled salary negotiations, among other issues, faced by teachers.The union had threatened to agitate its teachers into strike action if government had failed to engage swift action. Strike action was slated for today and tomorrow but was cancelled after fruitful discussions between the Head of State and union executives on Monday.Up to 2015, teachers were benefitting from a multi-year remuneration agreement which was inked under the PPP/C Administration. That agreement expired in December of 2015. The very month, union representatives said that a proposal for a new agreement was presented to the Ministry of Education. However, negotiations in that regard were stalled on multiple occasions. According to the GTU President, while the Ministry had signed off on the non-financial aspects of the proposal, the financial aspect was being stalled.In its proposal, the union has asked for, among other things, a 40 percent across the board increase for teachers for last year; 45 percent increase for this year and 50 percent for the following three years (2018-2020) for all categories of teachers.The union in its proposal, too, took into consideration inflation and had made it clear that “should there be inflation higher than the percentage agreed upon, then the teachers/teacher-educators must get the benefit of the difference.”But Lyte had confided that since the union was only making a proposal, the Ministry [Government] was well within its right to offer completely different percentages.Even as the Task Force guides the negotiation, Government has announced that teachers will in the meantime benefit from six to eight percentage increases retroactive to January 1, 2017.