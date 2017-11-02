Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Scammers fleecing Guyanese seeking foothold in emerging oil industry

Nov 02, 2017 News 0

Kimberly Johnson Brasington, Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs for Guyana

Everyone is trying to cash in on the oil and gas sector, including scammers who are luring the gullible with offers of lucrative employment in the industry.
And the fraudsters are targeting oil giant ExxonMobil, which is scheduled to start pumping oil by 2020.
Kimberly Johnson Brasington, Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs for Guyana, told Kaieteur News that there were multiple incidents of persons falsely claiming to be from ExxonMobil in order to seek money from individuals wishing to do business with the company.
“It was brought to our attention late last week by both the police and victims who called the office in an attempt to verify,” said Brasington.
Her advice, especially given the excitement around the new sector, is that people take caution and always verify with ExxonMobil directly when in doubt.
“I can guarantee you that ExxonMobil will never charge a fee to register your business or apply for a job with us,” Brasington advised.
ExxonMobil, has struck liquid gold several times off the coast of Guyana and is predicted 2.8 billion barrels of recoverable oil from The Liza Field.
It is believed that there have already been several major upward revisions in recoverable resource estimates regarding the Liza Field with plenty of room for upside after ExxonMobil’s successful Liza-4 well and future development plans for the Liza 2 project being considered.
In early October, Exxon announced that its Turbot-1 exploration well had “encountered a reservoir of 75 feet (23 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone. This was its fifth discovery in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Nov 02, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket …Smith is Jaguars’ biggest threat as defending champs face Windward Volcanoes today

CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot, Goed Fortuin and Patentia on winners row

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot,...

Nov 02, 2017

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships –...

Nov 02, 2017

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race in Berbice

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings...

Nov 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Change from outside

    Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]