Scammers fleecing Guyanese seeking foothold in emerging oil industry

Everyone is trying to cash in on the oil and gas sector, including scammers who are luring the gullible with offers of lucrative employment in the industry.

And the fraudsters are targeting oil giant ExxonMobil, which is scheduled to start pumping oil by 2020.

Kimberly Johnson Brasington, Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs for Guyana, told Kaieteur News that there were multiple incidents of persons falsely claiming to be from ExxonMobil in order to seek money from individuals wishing to do business with the company.

“It was brought to our attention late last week by both the police and victims who called the office in an attempt to verify,” said Brasington.

Her advice, especially given the excitement around the new sector, is that people take caution and always verify with ExxonMobil directly when in doubt.

“I can guarantee you that ExxonMobil will never charge a fee to register your business or apply for a job with us,” Brasington advised.

ExxonMobil, has struck liquid gold several times off the coast of Guyana and is predicted 2.8 billion barrels of recoverable oil from The Liza Field.

It is believed that there have already been several major upward revisions in recoverable resource estimates regarding the Liza Field with plenty of room for upside after ExxonMobil’s successful Liza-4 well and future development plans for the Liza 2 project being considered.

In early October, Exxon announced that its Turbot-1 exploration well had “encountered a reservoir of 75 feet (23 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone. This was its fifth discovery in Guyana.