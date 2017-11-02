Rose Hall fire victim forced to live in makeshift shack

Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
A Rose Hall Town resident and his family whose home was destroyed by fire a week ago, is now forced to live with his two grandchildren and his 26-year-old son in a shack.
Lloyd Moore told this publication that since the fire, he had no other option but to convert a stand in which he sold his herbal medicine and coconuts into a temporary shelter, for the sake of his grandchildren.
“It’s a stand really, but I had to convert it into the house, it was an open stand but I do lil patch up work just for the comfort of the kids”.
He said he went to these extreme steps so as not to be a burden on anyone.
“I feel lil comfortable because I know that nobody can embarrass me that I am in their house with my grandchildren and at the same time I looking for improvement, but I rather get this here than go in confusion, the children seem to understand the situation and they know we will get out of it very soon”.
According to Moore, his grandchildren have been unable to attend school since all their uniforms, stationary and other materials were destroyed.
He also highlighted that some persons have provided assistance and for that he is grateful. He received a mattress, a stove and groceries.
“I cannot live here all the time so I would welcome any help from the Government to rebuild”, the man said.
Moore is a herbal medicine and coconut vender.
