Police Issue Traffic Advisory for sitting of National Assembly

The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the general public that in order to facilitate the Sitting of the National Assembly, at Public Buildings, Brickdam, Georgetown, the following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic as indicated.

November 02, 2017 from 11:00hrs.

* Croal & Cornhill Streets (No Entry South- Barriers from Cornhill to Water Streets) Only vehicles going to Parliament Building.

* Avenue of Republic & Regent Street Eastern Carriageway at the corner of South Road for vehicles proceeding east into South Road. (Only minibuses and hire cars to continue south and west into Croal Street)

* Hadfield and High Streets. (No entry North) Only vehicles going to Parliament Building will be allowed to pass.

* Brickdam and Cornhill Street (No entry East) Only vehicles going to Parliament Building will be allowed to pass.

* Brickdam and High Street (No entry West) Only vehicles going to Parliament Building will be allowed to pass.

* Manget Place and Brickdam (No entry West) Only vehicles going to Parliament Building will be allowed to pass.

* Lombard & Leopold Streets (No Entry North)

* Schumaker and Lombard Streets (No Entry North)

* Schumaker and Water Streets ( No entry North and East)

* Cornhill (Demico Building) to Water Street in the vicinity of Stabroek Market

* Princes and Lombard Streets: Only minibuses will allow to proceed North. Vehicles going to DDL Wharf will turn west onto Princess Street and continue west through Water Street. Other vehicles will be diverted East along Princess Street.

* Hadfield Street between Cornhill and High Streets: Vehicles will not be allowed to park or any movement on the northern half.

* Route 40 & 48 mini buses will proceed west along Croal Street South on Water Street continue South through the Route 42 mini bus park East into Hadfield Street (southern half) continuing East and turn North onto Camp Street and East into Regent.

Route 47 mini busses will follow the same route but exit through High and East into Durban Street.

* Route 45 mini buses will proceed west along Croal Street north onto Water Street.

* Route 41 & 46 mini buses will operate on the western carriageway of Avenue of Republic and exit through Charlotte or Robb Streets.

* Route 31, 32 and 42 mini buses will operate on Lombard Street between Princes and Schumaker Streets.

* Route 43 mini buses will operate on High Street in the vicinity of Ashmin Store.

* Lorries will divert through Church and Regent Streets.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.