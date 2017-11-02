Over 50 trained in oil spill management

ExxonMobil through the University of Oil Spill Management (UOSM), hosted more than 50 persons in a three-day oil spill management training course last week.

Present were representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Civil Defense Commission, Coastal Regional Democratic Councils, Guyana Marine Conservation Society and project contractors including waste management, logistics and shore-based services.

According to ExxonMobil Guyana, the programme, made up of both classroom presentations and practical, provided information on dispersants, mitigation equipment and response strategies, among other exercises.

The course concluded with a demonstration of how the various mitigation equipment can be deployed and exhibited various spill scenarios.

“This is the second oil spill response training facilitated by ExxonMobil this year and it is only part of our ongoing efforts to build capacity and partnerships with the various stakeholder groups,” said Rod Henson, Country Manager, ExxonMobil Guyana.

This recent exercise was done in partnership with the Civil Defense Commission.