GTT closes curtains on Pinktober with $4M donation to Guyana Cancer Foundation

As the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company reflected on its impacting October month activity deemed as ‘Pinktober’, which concluded on Tuesday last, a commemorating activity was held yesterday at the company’s head office on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Among those attending the activity was first lady, Sandra Granger, President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation, Bibi Hassan, the staff of GTT and the company’s ambassadors, Poonam Singh, Saiku Andrews and Drew Thoven.

During the ceremony, Marketing and Communications Consultant of the company, Samantha Gooden issued a cheque of $4, 752,680.00 to an emotional Hassan, who expressed gratitude for the much needed and appreciated contribution towards the foundation which helps those with cancer.

The amount was obtained as a result of the several fundraisers GTT completed with the aid of several other companies.

Mrs. Granger speaking at yesterday’s event said she was happy that GTT came on board and lauded the company. She urged the women in attendance to do check-ups annually, so as to detect the disease at a stage where it can be treated.

Women were also encouraged by the first lady to put all others aside and have the necessary tests done. She reminded that the leading cancer in Guyana is breast cancer, followed by cervical and then prostate cancer.

It is her hope that GTT would be able to “influence other members of the corporate community to follow them in this practice of corporate social responsibility.”

The closing ceremony also served as an opportunity for those who are battling cancer, since they were given the opportunity to share their experience on fighting the disease. Persons also shared their experience of being part of the Pinktober 5k and 10k walk or run.

Motivational wheel chair bound Tiffany Warde said she was happy to be part of the five K walk and the opportunity to prove that persons living with disabilities can support others.

In making the event even more memorable, the company distributed candles to all its attendees to signify the life of a loved one that was lost by cancer, or any other disease.

While singing, the crowd blew their candles.

Pinktober was created by GTT according to Gooden because, “the most important thing for GTT is to be able to touch the lives of customers and when we first started working: the goal was firstly; “How do we at GTT do more in the community? How do we get GTT to do more in the culture and with their products?” So we wanted to find the platform to do all of those things in a powerful way and so GTT’s Pinktober was the platform that we have decided to do that.”

On September 28, last, GTT launched the inaugural ‘Pinktober’ month, slated for October. The activity effectively promoted awareness for persons affected by cancer and raised funds for the Guyana Cancer Foundation through the Pinktober deals.

The event was able to secure $500 from every Pinktober deal for the Guyana Cancer Foundation, which was given to customers with the purchase of any Pinktober special deals. The deal also entitled customers to a free ticket to any of three shows that the company is sponsoring, admission to the Breast Cancer Awareness five K and 10K Walk, among several other great opportunities.