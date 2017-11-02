GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/National Sport Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with matches being played

in Georgetown and the East Coast of Demerara.

At the Enterprise ground, President College opposed Cummings Lodge Secondary. President College batting first and were only able to muster 69 all out in 17.3 overs. Karen Samaroo top scored with 23. Bowling for Cummings Lodge Secondary, Andrew Samaroo had magnificent figures of 7 for 8 off just 4.3 overs. Domaun Mohamed supported well with 2 for 26.

In reply, Cummings Lodge reached 70 for 2 in 13 overs. Andrew Samaroo made an unbeaten 26. Cumming Lodge won by 8 wickets.

In the other match played at the Enterprise ground, Beterverwagting (BV) Secondary lost to Hindu College by 4 wickets. BV batting first, only managed to make a paltry 71 all out off 11.5 of their allotted 30 overs. Bowling for Hindu College Dhauiram Sukhu took 3 for 16 and Sasnarine Harichand 2 for 8.

In reply, Hindu College batted positively to race to 74 for 6 off just 12.2 overs. Bowling for BV, Chandau Rauthal grabbed 4 for 15. Hindu College by 4 wickets.

Over at the MYO ground in Woolford Avenue, Tucville won toss and sent West Ruimveldt (formerly David Rose Secondary) to bat first. West Ruimveldt posted 98 all out in 14.2 of their allotted 30 overs. Batting for West Ruimveldt, Aaron Glasgow made 22 and Joseph Semple 20. Bowling for Tucville, Dwayne Jones took 4 for 16 and Leon Chesney 3 for 11.

Tucville in reply, reached their victory target off just 14 of their allotted 30 overs, ending on 102 for 4, with Dwayne Jones top scoring with 34. Darren Daly supported well with 28.Tucville won by 6 wickets.

Over at GYO ground in Woolford Avenue, Marian Academy batting first were bowled out for a paltry 35 off 25.4 of their allotted 30 overs. Bowling for Christ Church Secondary, Aaron Beharry grabbed 3 for 8, Renaldo Mohamed 4 for 2 and Reaz Drepaul 2 for 4.

In reply, Christ Church Secondary rocketed to 36 for 1 off just 3.5 overs. Ariel Tiku made 15 not out and Renaldo Mohamed 11 not out. Christ Church Secondary won by 9 wickets.