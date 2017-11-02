Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

Nov 02, 2017 Sports 0

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/National Sport Commission/ National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with matches being played

From left, Aaron Beharry with 3-8, Middle Ronaldo Mohamed 4-2 and Reaz Drepaul 2-4 were outstanding.

in Georgetown and the East Coast of Demerara.
At the Enterprise ground, President College opposed Cummings Lodge Secondary. President College batting first and were only able to muster 69 all out in 17.3 overs. Karen Samaroo top scored with 23. Bowling for Cummings Lodge Secondary, Andrew Samaroo had magnificent figures of 7 for 8 off just 4.3 overs. Domaun Mohamed supported well with 2 for 26.
In reply, Cummings Lodge reached 70 for 2 in 13 overs. Andrew Samaroo made an unbeaten 26. Cumming Lodge won by 8 wickets.
In the other match played at the Enterprise ground, Beterverwagting (BV) Secondary lost to Hindu College by 4 wickets. BV batting first, only managed to make a paltry 71 all out off 11.5 of their allotted 30 overs. Bowling for Hindu College Dhauiram Sukhu took 3 for 16 and Sasnarine Harichand 2 for 8.
In reply, Hindu College batted positively to race to 74 for 6 off just 12.2 overs. Bowling for BV, Chandau Rauthal grabbed 4 for 15. Hindu College by 4 wickets.
Over at the MYO ground in Woolford Avenue, Tucville won toss and sent West Ruimveldt (formerly David Rose Secondary) to bat first. West Ruimveldt posted 98 all out in 14.2 of their allotted 30 overs. Batting for West Ruimveldt, Aaron Glasgow made 22 and Joseph Semple 20. Bowling for Tucville, Dwayne Jones took 4 for 16 and Leon Chesney 3 for 11.
Tucville in reply, reached their victory target off just 14 of their allotted 30 overs, ending on 102 for 4, with Dwayne Jones top scoring with 34. Darren Daly supported well with 28.Tucville won by 6 wickets.
Over at GYO ground in Woolford Avenue, Marian Academy batting first were bowled out for a paltry 35 off 25.4 of their allotted 30 overs. Bowling for Christ Church Secondary, Aaron Beharry grabbed 3 for 8, Renaldo Mohamed 4 for 2 and Reaz Drepaul 2 for 4.
In reply, Christ Church Secondary rocketed to 36 for 1 off just 3.5 overs. Ariel Tiku made 15 not out and Renaldo Mohamed 11 not out. Christ Church Secondary won by 9 wickets.

More in this category

Sports

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Nov 02, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket …Smith is Jaguars’ biggest threat as defending champs face Windward Volcanoes today

CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot, Goed Fortuin and Patentia on winners row

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot,...

Nov 02, 2017

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships –...

Nov 02, 2017

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race in Berbice

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings...

Nov 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Change from outside

    Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]