GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot, Goed Fortuin and Patentia on winners row

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with matches being played in West

Berbice and on the West Bank of Demerara.

At the Bush lot ground in West Berbice, Number 8 Secondary beat Fort Wellington Secondary by 9 wickets. Fort Wellington won the toss and elected to bat first, but struggled against the Number 8 Secondary bowling, only managing to scrape 112 all out in 28.3 overs of their allotted 30 overs. Number 8 Secondary bowler, Daniel Mosses produced a destructive spell of bowling to finish with the impressive figures of 4 for 19 from 6 overs. Budhram Lakram supported well with 2 for 6.

In reply, Number 8 Secondary displayed great levels of maturity with the bat to reach 114 for the loss of just one wicket off 15 of their allotted 30 overs. Wazim Inshan made a constructive 53 and Noel Deodat a solid unbeaten 50.

In the other match played at Bush Lot ground, Bush Lot Secondary trashed Ash Secondary by 223 runs. Batting first Bush Lot Secondary rattled up a massive 267 for 7 in their allotted 30 overs. Adrian Samroo slammed 109, with 19 fours and 1 six. Marvan Prashad and Lamesh Persaud contributed 37 and 31 respectively. Bowling for Ash Secondary, Saeed Baksh snatched up 3 for 31.

In reply, Ash Secondary batsmen appeared somewhat overwhelmed by the mammoth task, as they seemingly sought to surpass Bush Lot Secondary score with a flurry of aggressive stroke play. However, their approach proved somewhat unstructured and reckless, as they inevitably crashed to 44 all out off 11.3 overs. Adrian Samroo returned with the ball to take 2 for 3 off 2 overs and Lamesh Persaud 2 for 12.

Over at the Bellevue ground, in West Demerara, Goed Fourtuin won the toss and took first strike, but could only manage 70 all out off 15 overs. Viraj Harris was the most productive batsman with 25. Bowling for La Grange Asif Sameer took 2 for 7 and Mark Adams 2 for 4. In reply, La Grange found the victory target of 71, a great challenge, and eventually folded for a meagre 26. Bowling for Goed Fortuin, Nick Adams grabbed 6 for 7. Goed Fortuin won by 44 runs.

In the other match played at the Bellevue ground, Patentia Secondary won the toss and elected to bat, posting a competitive score of 137 all out off 20 of their allotted 30 overs. Satesh Basdeo made 42 and Emmanuel Benn 26. Bowling for La Venture, Vishal John took 3-35, Prince McFarlen 2-24 and Edward Cox 2-2. In reply, La Venture only managed to muster 28 before being all out off a mere 8.1 overs. None of the batsmen reached double figures. Bowling for Patentia Secondary, Wazim Rahaman grabbed 5 for 13 and Chetram Rajroop 2 for 4. Patentia Secondary won by 109 runs.

Matches in the GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL continues today with games in Georgetown. Freeburg Secondary will do battle with Central High School at MYO ground, St. Joseph’s High will oppose Queenstown Community High at GYO, while North Georgetown will compete with Tutorial High at the GNIC ground. All matches start at 11:00 hours.