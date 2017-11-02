GBTI gives support to cancer organisations

Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI Ltd) made two donations at its Head Office in Kingston to the Periwinkle Cancer Club and the Guyana Cancer Foundation in support of these organisations.
Handing over the donation on behalf of the Bank was its Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Ms. Pamela Binda, who noted that the Bank has always been a strong supporter in the fight against Cancer and in raising cancer awareness across the country. She also reconfirmed GBTI’s commitment towards same in the future.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the Guyana Cancer Foundation was Ms Bibi Hassan, who expressed her gratitude to the Bank. She said that it is donors like GBTI who provide the much needed financial and moral support which fosters the Foundation’s mission.
Ms. Hassan said that GBTI’s faithful financial contribution will go a long way in ensuring that low-income and under insured women are offered free cancer screening. She says that the Guyana Cancer Foundation is inspired continually by the dedication and generosity of donors like GBTI who answer the call to give again and again.
Similar sentiments were also expressed by representatives of the Periwinkle Cancer Club.
