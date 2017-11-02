Five cancer survivors share battles, honoured

The highly anticipated and first ever ‘I’m a big deal’ pageant, a product of Royston Drakes (RD) Productions is seeking to make its mark in the lane of pageantry.

The production team together with Nand Persaud Charity Foundation recently honoured five women who survived the battle of cancer.

The simple yet empowering ceremony was hosted at the St. Francis Community Developers main office in Rose Hall Town.

The five cancer survivors received hampers put together by Sterling Products Limited, were treated to lunch and an interesting demonstration/discussion on how females should take care of their bodies.

Nurse Audrey Morris from the Guyana Cancer Society lamented on the need to have regular examinations done “to know what is going on with your body as females”.

She took the opportunity to urge females to practice self-examinations at home and also to take further steps in visiting a doctor if they sense something is not right with their bodies. This was welcomed by those gathered as they were afforded the opportunity to ask questions and have Nurse Morris answer.

In the latter part of the ceremony two of the honoured survivors shared their stories.

Tessa Johnson Rose, who was told she would never be able to have children after being diagnosed with the life threatening disease back in 1998, shared her captivating story.

She was told that for her to survive she would have to go to Trinidad & Tobago to receive treatment. This she said cost her some $5000 US.

As time passed trying to raise the money, she managed half of the cost and was desperately in need of treatment since she was getting weaker. With just $2500 on her, a return ticket and a heart of hope and determination, she traveled to Trinidad and Tobago.

She then met with a doctor who took only US $2000 and told her to keep the remaining US $500.

“He told me to use it for my travelling expenses and food for the time I stayed in that country”.

After returning to Guyana and some time had elapsed, she got pregnant with her first child.

Her struggle to stay alive also took a toll on her marriage life, with her then partner cutting out and moving on with his life.

She encouraged cancer patients to never give up and praised the men who stand by their wives through every struggle.

She also praised her family and friends, and urged, “spread the word, do breast examinations, it can save your life”.

RD Productions through its social awareness and empowerment community project used the event to raise awareness as part of their activities executed to promote the pageant and also Cancer Awareness Month. The pageant and event was coordinated by Tracey Khan, Guyanese Journalist and Royston Drakes.