First lady labels impersonator a “damn crook”

– con-woman fleecing victims countrywide

Someone has been impersonating First Lady, Sandra Granger over the past few months, and a peeved Mrs. Granger yesterday described the con artist as a “damn crook”.

The first lady went public about this matter some time ago, but brought the issue up again yesterday at the GTT Pinktober activity at the entity’s Brickdam head office.

“There is a woman going around the place, who is impersonating me. This has been going on for months. She has an assistant and she is calling people and saying she is me and is duping people out of their money, using mobile money.”

Mrs. Granger went on to say that the fraudsters have already fleeced victims of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She noted that the press and social media had highlighted the issue before.

Most recently, just about four days ago, the first lady explained, “A woman called… she is now telling them that she can get visas for them and this is throughout the country.” She noted that the fraudster started her activities in the interior locations but has now spread the scam to other areas.

She encouraged persons to inform their friends and family that, “The first lady and her husband (President David Granger) have no scholarships to offer. All government scholarships come through the Ministry of Public Service. Only countries can issue visas to their respective countries.”

The first lady said she was asked to “hold off”, since she had complained to the Guyana Police Force. However, “nothing has happened” since her complaint, according to her.

She expressed great dissatisfaction on the matter because of the number of people that are being deprived of their hard earned cash.

She even said that there was one woman who was in tears after she sent $90,000 to the fraudster with the hope of her daughter and niece obtaining scholarships.

While describing the impersonator as a “damn crook”, she said, “The young man who helps her is equally culpable, I hope that they are caught”.

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTT. It is Guyana’s first and only mobile financial services provider that avails an electronic wallet which facilitates an innovative way of performing transactions and payments.

It does this when the customer purchases C-point mobile top-up for their cellular phones, with the amount for a bill, after which it would be transferred to the required account.

GTT claims, however that the service is safe since it provides its users with a Personal Identification Number (PIN). The PIN would be a four digit secret number that the user selects personally.