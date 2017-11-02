Filters, purification tablets for hinterland wells

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is taking active steps to improve water quality in the hinterland regions.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West Charles, noted that GWI has taken note of the conditions of wells in the far-flung area.

“Invariably, a lot of the shallow wells can get contaminated with bird droppings and with different things. We’re looking at also those communities … that just basically take either rain or water from the creeks or the rivers.

We have been looking at working with different methods of treating water or filtering that water,” the GWI director said.

Lifesaver Grecians (water purification tablets) have been introduced in these areas as well as the larger C2 filters which remove all bacteria viruses’ fungi.

These have been introduced at Bamarang and Mabaruma hospitals, also Kako and Barakara Primary schools.

“I think it is important as we address the inequities, that the president spoke about, to ensure that the children across the country and our citizens who live in the hinterland regions are no less than the citizens we have on the coastland,” the CEO said.

The Managing Director believes that quality water ensures a healthy population.

“We’re talking about development. Human capital is critical to development and health is an important ingredient for that capital to really maximize and make a contribution.

So water is an important ingredient for the health of the population.”