CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket …Smith is Jaguars’ biggest threat as defending champs face Windward Volcanoes today

By Sean Devers in St Lucia

Three times defending champions Guyana Jaguars begin the second round of their CWI Digicel Regional Four-Day tournament against the Windward Volcanoes here today enjoying an early lead on 18.4 points.

While the Jaguars have been strengthened with the inclusion of West Indies ‘A’ team players, pacer Keon Joseph and batsman Vishaul Singh, who replaces Bhaskar Yadram and Anthony Adams respectively, the hosts are playing the same team that drew with the Leeward Hurricanes in their first round game in Grenada.

The in-form Sunil Ambris is with the West Indies ‘A’ 50-overs team which will face Sri Lanka in Jamaica, Andre Fletcher had gone to the Bangladesh T20 league, Johnson Charles opted out of the Windwards team and no other team bought him, while Daren Sammy is unavailable for the Hurricanes, who are on 5.8 points, just above last placed Jamaica Scorpions.

The Jaguars had the final practice session yesterday and Coach Esuan Crandon is confident that his charges will do well here on what should be a track with some life for pacers.

The fast improving Joseph will add ‘bite’ to the Jaguars pace attack which includes Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford and the talented 19-year-old fast bowling all-rounder Kemo Paul.

Veerasammy Permaul, who reached 400 First-class wickets in the first round and celebrated with his fifth 10-wicket haul at this level, will lead the Jaguars bowling and should get spin support from fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

With Shimron Hetymer expected back after the Test series in Zimbabwe and Shiv Chanderpaul possibly back soon, Test batsman Rajendra Chandrika and his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul could find themselves under pressure to get big scores after their first round failures and patchy form in the GCB Three-Day Franchise League.

Chanderpaul Hemraj got a half-century against Jamaica at Providence but he will know that consistency is the key, while Skipper Leon Johnson who also scored a fifty in the opening round should be a bit worried about his conversion rate, He has only converted four of his 35 First-Class scores of over 50, into centuries.

Anthony Bramble has looked good both behind and in front of the stumps and will be keen not to throw his wicket away when well set, while Paul, who scored a magnificently compiled maiden century in his last innings in only his fourth game at this level, could be the ‘find’ of this tournament and is an important cog in the Jaguars’ wheel if he continues at the rate he is going.

Shepherd and Permaul could also contribute with the bat against an attack heavily dependent on off-spinner Shane Shillingford, especially since pacer Delorn Johnson is reportedly injured while the biggest threat to the Jaguars bowlers will be the 36-year-old Regional runs machine, Devon Smith.

Smith has the most centuries (24) in Regional First-Class cricket and his unbeaten 185 from 235 balls and 340 minutes with 14 fours and three sixes in the last round suggests he is not done piling up the centuries.

Smith loves batting against Guyana and Joseph was in the attack in Grenada when the left-hander mauled them in a commanding 212.

Smith will expect support from Bajan Kurt Edwards and Kaveem Hodge who both go fifties against the Leewards.

Today’s game is scheduled to commence at 10:10hrs.