Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

Nov 02, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyanese pair of Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud and Lennox Braithwaite ended 9th of 10 nations in the Short Range Match at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation (CSF) Championships in the Gold Coast,

Mahendra Persaud and Lennox Braithwaite with a colleague seen discussing a difficult 1000 yds range after a practice session earlier this week.

Queensland Australia.
This event is being held at the Belmont Shooting Center, Brisbane, the same venue that will be used for next April’s XX1 Commonwealth Games.
Braithwaite and Persaud shot a possible each at the 300 and 500 yards ranges respectively and combined for an overall Day One Aggregate of 293.25 out of a possible 300 points.
They Guyanese top shots ended ahead of Canada (290.24) in the competition that was won by Wales with 298.33. England followed next with 297.39; Scotland 297.36; Northern Ireland 297.30; Australia 297.25; New Zealand 296.31; South Africa 295.40; Jersey 294.26.
Yesterday the pair competed in the Long Range Match with the Individuals expected to commence today and conclude tomorrow with competition at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges, both days.
Sunday will be the official practice day at 900 and 1000 yards with Monday being the Finals day at the same 900 and 1000 yards ranges.
The participation of the duo has been made possible through the contributions of the Guyana Olympic Association and Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc.

More in this category

Sports

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Dowrich, Holder hundreds leave Zimbabwe with little hope

Nov 02, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Read More
CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket …Smith is Jaguars’ biggest threat as defending champs face Windward Volcanoes today

CWI Digicel Regional four-day cricket...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot, Goed Fortuin and Patentia on winners row

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Number 8, Bush Lot,...

Nov 02, 2017

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships –...

Nov 02, 2017

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race in Berbice

Pre-National 30 miles schoolboys cycle road race...

Nov 02, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings Lodge, Hindu College, Tucville and Christ Church Secondary

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Wins for Cummings...

Nov 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Change from outside

    Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]