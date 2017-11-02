Commonwealth Shooting Federation C/ships – Pairs Match …Braithwaite and Persaud end 9th of 10, off winning score by 5 points

The Guyanese pair of Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud and Lennox Braithwaite ended 9th of 10 nations in the Short Range Match at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation (CSF) Championships in the Gold Coast,

Queensland Australia.

This event is being held at the Belmont Shooting Center, Brisbane, the same venue that will be used for next April’s XX1 Commonwealth Games.

Braithwaite and Persaud shot a possible each at the 300 and 500 yards ranges respectively and combined for an overall Day One Aggregate of 293.25 out of a possible 300 points.

They Guyanese top shots ended ahead of Canada (290.24) in the competition that was won by Wales with 298.33. England followed next with 297.39; Scotland 297.36; Northern Ireland 297.30; Australia 297.25; New Zealand 296.31; South Africa 295.40; Jersey 294.26.

Yesterday the pair competed in the Long Range Match with the Individuals expected to commence today and conclude tomorrow with competition at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges, both days.

Sunday will be the official practice day at 900 and 1000 yards with Monday being the Finals day at the same 900 and 1000 yards ranges.

The participation of the duo has been made possible through the contributions of the Guyana Olympic Association and Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc.