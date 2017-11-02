Ansa McAl confirms support for Guyana Softball Cup 7

Ansa McAl Trading, through its Stag Beer brand, has committed to being a major partner of this weekend’s Guyana Softball Cup 7, set for Friday to Sunday.

At a simple function at its Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, office on Tuesday, the company presented it sponsorship package to officials of the organising body, the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA).

Stag Beer Brand Manager, Lindon Henry, was on hand to make the presentation to officials of the GFSCA, including Jailall Deodass, Ricky Deonarain and Wayne Jones.

Henry said Ansa McAl Trading is delighted to once again partner with the GFSCA, noting that the organisation has been very proficient in executing the tournament every year. He also alluded to the body’s ability to consistently fill the ground on ‘Finals Day.’

The tournament, which will feature teams from Guyana, Canada, Florida and New York, will involve teams competing in the Open and Masters Categories.

On the final day, Sunday, three lucky patrons and a partner each will have an opportunity to win trips to local resorts Arrowpoint, Aruwai and Baganara.

Action will bowl off at 10:00hrs with the female 10/10 final, followed by the final of the Under-13 20/20 hardball competition between Blairmont and GCC at 11:45hrs. The Masters final will start at 15:00hrs and the Open final at 18:00hrs.

The champion team in the Open category will receive $800,000, while winner of the Masters division is assured of $600,000. Player-of-the-Series in both categories will each receive a gold bat pendant, sponsored by Steve’s Jewellery.

Matches will be played at the Police, Guyana Defence Force, Demerara Cricket Club, Malteenoes and Georgetown Cricket Club grounds.

The tournament has received corporate support from Stag Beer, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Steve’s Jewellery, Clear Waters, Busta, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, WJ Enterprise, Mike’s Pharmacy, Ramchand Auto Spares and Survival Group of Business.

In 2016, Speedboat XI pulled off a massive upset by dethroning defending champions Regal All-Stars to win the Open segment, while Floodlights XI outplayed Fishermen XI to win the Masters category.