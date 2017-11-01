Turbo Knockout Football Tournament… Last two quarter-finalists to be decided tonight

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:56 AM
The battle for the $500,000 first prize continues tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with the final two round-of-16 matches in the Turbo Knockout football tournament beginning at 18:00hrs which will determine the last qualifying quarterfinalists.
Tonight is the fourth match night of the tournament and it puts together Winners Connection based in the mining town of Linden and Mahaica Determinators of East Coast Demerara.
Meanwhile, the feature game of the night is anticipated to be a cracker between East Coast boys Buxton Stars against city side Camptown, kicking off at 21:00hrs.
Match night three played last Thursday was electrifying with the feature match of the double header producing seven goals in which West Demerara’s Pouderoyen edged Georgetown’s Riddim Squad 4-3 after extra time, while East Bank’s Kuru Kururu Warriors made light work of West Demerara’s Uitvlugt 2-0.
So far the teams that have won their round of 16 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals are Police FC, Pele FC, Grove Hi-Tech, Silver Shattas, Pouderoyen and Kuru Kururu Warriors.
The tournament’s runners up will receive $250,000, third place $125,000, while 4th finishers will pocket $75,000.
