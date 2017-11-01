Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall sponsors Championship trophies for Guyana Softball Cup 7

Nov 01, 2017 Sports 0

4 Finals set to play Sunday at DCC starting 10:00am

Trophy Stall of Bourda Market this week handed over several trophies for the 4 finals in the Guyana Softball Cup 7 Softball Cricket tournament as part of their sponsorship of the event.
Wife Proprietor Ramesh Sunich, Devi Sunich presented the trophies to Vice President of GFSCA Jailall Deodass in the presence of husband Ramesh, Ricky Deonarain and Wayne Jones of the organisers.
On Sunday, 4 finals will be played at the DCC Ground Lance Gibbs St Queenstown, starting 10:00am.
Admission is $1,000. Children 14 years and under are free. Spectators are asked to keep their half ticket, listen for their numbers to be called. There are many prizes to be won, including three trips for winner and partner to three local resorts (Aruwai, Mainstay and Arrowpoint.). Plus 10 hampers. There will also be many giveaways. Teams from Canada, New York, Orlando and Florida are already here to compete with local teams from Guyana for Softball Supremacy in the Americas.
At 10:00am: Female Softball finals 10/10.
11:45 am: Well-Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares under-13 yrs finals 20/20 Hardball- between Blairmont and GCC.
3:00pm: Guyana Softball Cup 7 Masters Finals 20/20
6:00 pm: Guyana Softball Cup 7 Open Finals 20/20
9:15 pm: Presentation Ceremony
10:00pm: Conclusion of Guyana Softball Cup 7.
Among the sponsors for the tournament are STAG, RUBIS Guyana, Trophy Stall, WJ Enterprise, Clear Waters, Busta, Survival Group of Business, Ramchand Auto Spares, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, Steve Jewelery and Mike’s Pharmacy.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Capture Cup of the Guianas

Guyana Capture Cup of the Guianas

Nov 01, 2017

History was made over the past weekend as a strong Guyana Junior tennis team were able to finally turn the table on rivals Suriname and French Guiana in their annual meet. It was a decisive win for...
Read More
PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports/Family Fun Day… Linden, G/town share top honours

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports/Family Fun...

Nov 01, 2017

GFF to participate in CONCACAF “train the trainers course” in Barbados

GFF to participate in CONCACAF “train the ...

Nov 01, 2017

Budhan Memorial Turf Club Meet set for November 12

Budhan Memorial Turf Club Meet set for November...

Nov 01, 2017

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament… Last two quarter-finalists to be decided tonight

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament… Last...

Nov 01, 2017

Trophy Stall sponsors Championship trophies for Guyana Softball Cup 7

Trophy Stall sponsors Championship trophies for...

Nov 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The Birthday Boy!

    Today, our editor is 69 years old. It just happens also to be his favourite number. The publisher and staff of the Kaieteur... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]