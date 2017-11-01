Trophy Stall sponsors Championship trophies for Guyana Softball Cup 7

4 Finals set to play Sunday at DCC starting 10:00am

Trophy Stall of Bourda Market this week handed over several trophies for the 4 finals in the Guyana Softball Cup 7 Softball Cricket tournament as part of their sponsorship of the event.

Wife Proprietor Ramesh Sunich, Devi Sunich presented the trophies to Vice President of GFSCA Jailall Deodass in the presence of husband Ramesh, Ricky Deonarain and Wayne Jones of the organisers.

On Sunday, 4 finals will be played at the DCC Ground Lance Gibbs St Queenstown, starting 10:00am.

Admission is $1,000. Children 14 years and under are free. Spectators are asked to keep their half ticket, listen for their numbers to be called. There are many prizes to be won, including three trips for winner and partner to three local resorts (Aruwai, Mainstay and Arrowpoint.). Plus 10 hampers. There will also be many giveaways. Teams from Canada, New York, Orlando and Florida are already here to compete with local teams from Guyana for Softball Supremacy in the Americas.

At 10:00am: Female Softball finals 10/10.

11:45 am: Well-Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares under-13 yrs finals 20/20 Hardball- between Blairmont and GCC.

3:00pm: Guyana Softball Cup 7 Masters Finals 20/20

6:00 pm: Guyana Softball Cup 7 Open Finals 20/20

9:15 pm: Presentation Ceremony

10:00pm: Conclusion of Guyana Softball Cup 7.

Among the sponsors for the tournament are STAG, RUBIS Guyana, Trophy Stall, WJ Enterprise, Clear Waters, Busta, Survival Group of Business, Ramchand Auto Spares, Rohan Auto Spares, A&R Jewanram Printery, Steve Jewelery and Mike’s Pharmacy.