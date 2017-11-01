Teen gunmen pack booty into victim’s vehicle, escape

Two teenage gunmen early yesterday raided the home of a Middle Road, East La Penitence, Georgetown family, and escaped with their victim’s vehicle—a white Toyota Tundra bearing registration number GNN 9686.

The men, who used hoodies and handkerchiefs to conceal their identities, also made off with three cellular phones, a laptop, another gadget and an undisclosed sum of cash around 05:30 hrs yesterday, and they did not spare their victims.

Seema Parmanand, 45, of Lot 22 Middle Road, East La Penitence was punched in her face by the men who demanded cash and jewellery while her husband, Rajesh was gun-butted to the head.

Both assailants were armed.

The couple sells at the East La Penitence Market. The two were on their way to the Bourda market to buy vegetables when the men attacked them in front of their yard.

“The vehicle was on and we were closing the garage door and the gate when these two men come to us with guns and said ‘give we all the money and jewellery and come let’s go inside’ and they took us in. They took my husband at the side and they hit him in the head with the gun and he fainted,” the woman said.

She further explained that after her husband fainted in the yard, the men dragged him in the house and pushed him in a corner, causing him to bruise his buttocks and hands. He regained consciousness after the men left.

“They wake up everybody (son and her parents) in the house and told them to turn their faces and they went searching the house. I give them all the money I had, but they weren’t satisfied. One of them cuffed me in my face,” the woman noted.

She further revealed that the men then left the house with the stolen items and packed them into their vehicle before speeding off. Anyone with information on the vehicle may contact the nearest police station or call the family on 691-9066.

Meanwhile, five gunmen attacked a 56-year-old mini bus driver and his 20-year-old girlfriend Monday night at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD). They were robbed of a cellular phone, cash and music deck.

Kaieteur News has learnt that Joseph Simon of D’Urban Street went to Kaneville to pick up Colley Boyle to go and lime at another location in the same village when they came under attack.

“When Simon got there, he wanted to use the washroom, so he went in the yard. When he pulled up in front the yard he see these men liming and when he come out back the yard, the men went waiting on them in front the yard. Two of them had guns,” a police source said.

Kaieteur News was informed that as the men were stripping Joseph’s bus, the two victims ran away. Shortly after, the five bandits walked away calmly.

Investigations are ongoing.