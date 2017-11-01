Scotty and Sherlock trying to bribe Jagdeo

When is time to present a new face dem ain’t got nobody better than a Guyanese.

Dem is people who can mek de old look like new. Car importers use to bring in some really old car and when dem same car end up in de showcase, you would think is a brand new something.

People does tek dem old house and when dem done prepare it fuh Christmas you gun think is a new house. Dem does put in new blinds, new chairs and even new tables. Dem does paint and really clean up.

De same thing happen in de Parliament this week. De Speaker announce that he gun call Parliament Thursday. But before that de place was shut down fuh three months. Dem boys know that any place that lock down fuh three months gun have a moldy smell. It gun also get cobweb and mildew.

Anybody who go in de parliament Thursday gun believe that dem deh in a new building. De place spotless; de walls gleaming and all dem chairs get more comfortable. Dem boys seh that de plan is to mek Jagdeo and he team feel comfortable. De dining room look like some hotel ballroom.

This is de plan to keep Jagdeo and he team in Parliament because dem know he gun walk out as usual. But this time dem boys willing to bet that Jagdeo wouldn’t walk out till he eat. In fact, when dem walk out de first place dem would sit is in de same dining room.

But dem boys really interested in dem report wha people handover to Soulja Bai when de parliament was closed. Dem got a report that come from de Auditor General which seh jail dem thieves in de elections commission.

De police ain’t get a copy of de report yet but when dem get it dem boys expect Ramnarine to read it. He got to prove to dem boys that police can read and if he can read then he gun do wha de Auditor General request.

Talk half and watch how Scotland and Sherlock buttering up Jagdeo.