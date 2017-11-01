PUC moves to introduce filing of complaints online

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Utilities regulator, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), says that aggrieved consumers will soon have a chance to make complaints online.
The commission is in the process of upgrading its website, where a number of features will be added. This will include the introduction of feedback forms and other related information.
PUC, in a statement yesterday, said that it has embarked on an Information Technology (IT) upgrade.
The commission is charged with overseeing the operation of utilities in Guyana to ensure they toe the line, according to regulations. The entities include: Guyana Water Inc. (GWI); Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL); Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and Digicel Guyana.
With regard to the upgrades, PUC said that this is in an effort to ensure transparency of both its internal and external processes and better outreach to all stakeholders, which includes the Consumers Association and the utility companies under its mandate.
Phase 1, which was completed on October 30, 2017, operationalised an electronic mail (email) server, linking of the Georgetown and Berbice offices, upgrades to computer equipment and other solutions that drive efficiency, operational improvements and cost savings.
PUC Chairperson, Dela Britton, noted that her entity as a regulator is committed to being the best stewards of available resources, human and financial.
“It is part of our responsibility to consumers, communities and utilities we serve in Guyana. This IT upgrade is one tangible way of so doing.”
Phase 2 of the IT upgrade, which will include a revamped website, will be completed by the end of 2017.
Nov 01, 2017History was made over the past weekend as a strong Guyana Junior tennis team were able to finally turn the table on rivals Suriname and French Guiana in their annual meet. It was a decisive win for...
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
On Monday last, I was running late to go to Berbice, so I left the Camp Street beach in a hurry with my dog to reach home.... more
Today, our editor is 69 years old. It just happens also to be his favourite number. The publisher and staff of the Kaieteur... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]