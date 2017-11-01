PUC moves to introduce filing of complaints online

Utilities regulator, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), says that aggrieved consumers will soon have a chance to make complaints online.

The commission is in the process of upgrading its website, where a number of features will be added. This will include the introduction of feedback forms and other related information.

PUC, in a statement yesterday, said that it has embarked on an Information Technology (IT) upgrade.

The commission is charged with overseeing the operation of utilities in Guyana to ensure they toe the line, according to regulations. The entities include: Guyana Water Inc. (GWI); Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL); Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and Digicel Guyana.

With regard to the upgrades, PUC said that this is in an effort to ensure transparency of both its internal and external processes and better outreach to all stakeholders, which includes the Consumers Association and the utility companies under its mandate.

Phase 1, which was completed on October 30, 2017, operationalised an electronic mail (email) server, linking of the Georgetown and Berbice offices, upgrades to computer equipment and other solutions that drive efficiency, operational improvements and cost savings.

PUC Chairperson, Dela Britton, noted that her entity as a regulator is committed to being the best stewards of available resources, human and financial.

“It is part of our responsibility to consumers, communities and utilities we serve in Guyana. This IT upgrade is one tangible way of so doing.”

Phase 2 of the IT upgrade, which will include a revamped website, will be completed by the end of 2017.