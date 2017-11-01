Prison warder remanded to Mazaruni over smuggled phones, ganja

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:56 AM
– charges still pending for senior rank in Timehri probe
A warder who was allegedly caught smuggling several cell phones into the Mazaruni Prison has been remanded to the same penitentiary.
Prison Officer Ken Samuels appeared in the Bartica Magistrates’ Court last Friday, after being accused of attempting to smuggle nine smart phones with chargers, a SIM and a memory card, and 403 grammes of cannabis sativa into the prison.
The incident occurred on October 23.
A police release stated that the items were on the warder’s bed, located in the bachelor’s quarters. Samuels is to return to court on November 27.
Meanwhile, charges are still pending for a chief prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle a quantity of marijuana into the Timehri Prisons. The drug was reportedly concealed in an inmate’s meals.
A senior police official said that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sent the file back to investigators for more information. The file was returned to the DPP’s office.
The accused rank has been interdicted from duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Chief Prison Officer (whose rank is equivalent to that of police inspector), was detained after it was alleged that he facilitated the smuggling of a quantity of marijuana into the prison.
The accused rank is in his fifties and has some 20 years of service.
Nov 01, 2017History was made over the past weekend as a strong Guyana Junior tennis team were able to finally turn the table on rivals Suriname and French Guiana in their annual meet. It was a decisive win for...
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
On Monday last, I was running late to go to Berbice, so I left the Camp Street beach in a hurry with my dog to reach home.... more
Today, our editor is 69 years old. It just happens also to be his favourite number. The publisher and staff of the Kaieteur... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]