Prison warder remanded to Mazaruni over smuggled phones, ganja

– charges still pending for senior rank in Timehri probe

A warder who was allegedly caught smuggling several cell phones into the Mazaruni Prison has been remanded to the same penitentiary.

Prison Officer Ken Samuels appeared in the Bartica Magistrates’ Court last Friday, after being accused of attempting to smuggle nine smart phones with chargers, a SIM and a memory card, and 403 grammes of cannabis sativa into the prison.

The incident occurred on October 23.

A police release stated that the items were on the warder’s bed, located in the bachelor’s quarters. Samuels is to return to court on November 27.

Meanwhile, charges are still pending for a chief prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle a quantity of marijuana into the Timehri Prisons. The drug was reportedly concealed in an inmate’s meals.

A senior police official said that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had sent the file back to investigators for more information. The file was returned to the DPP’s office.

The accused rank has been interdicted from duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Chief Prison Officer (whose rank is equivalent to that of police inspector), was detained after it was alleged that he facilitated the smuggling of a quantity of marijuana into the prison.

The accused rank is in his fifties and has some 20 years of service.