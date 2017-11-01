PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports/Family Fun Day… Linden, G/town share top honours

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Linden’s Swag Entertainment were crowned the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) 60th Anniversary Futsal Champion after squeezing past Bent Street by a 2-1 margin in the final on Saturday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.
Watched by a large gathering of supporters and well wishers, the two finalists, despite a scorching first period went to the break with none managing to score thereby setting up an anticipated riveting conclusion and they did just that.
Swag Entertainment’s Shane Luckie broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when he unleashed a stunning left foot volley from just outside the penalty area to grab the lead for the host.
Four minutes later he was back in action with another strike of quality, firing a fierce left-footer into the goal from the left side.
Bent Street’s John Waldron made the clash interesting when he netted in spectacular fashion in the 18th minute, but that was all in vain as the final whistle sounded two minutes later to hand Swag Entertainment a well deserved victory.
Swag Entertainment were presented with the winning trophy by Chairperson of the Organising Committee Minister Annette Ferguson, who committed to hand over the $200,000 first prize at a later date.
Bent Street received the runner-up prize of $100,000 and trophy, while Broad Street and Ol Skool collected $50,000 and $25,000 respectively for their third and fourth place finishes.
Earlier, in semi-final action, Swag Entertainment beat Ol Skool Ballers 3-2 with Keon Sears firing in a brace, while Deon Charter added the other.
Roy Cassou and Joel McGarrell netted for the losers.
Bent Street defeated Broad Street 3-1. Travis Lyken, Sheldon Profit and John Waldron were the goalscorers, while Anthony Barrow netted the lone response for Broad Street.
Complete Results
Final
Swag Entertainment-2 vs Bent Street-1
Swag Scorer
Shane Luckie
Bent Scorer
John Waldron
Semi-finals
Game-1
Swag Entertainment-3 vs Ol Skool-2
Swag Scorers
Keon Sears-(2)
Deon Charter
Ol Skool Scorers
Roy Cassou
Joel McGarrell
Game-2
Bent Street-3 vs Broad Street-1
Bent Scorers
Travis Lyken
Sheldon Profit
John Waldron
Broad Scorer
Anthony Barrow
Quarterfinals
Game-1
Bent Street-6 vs Hustlers-0
Ryan Hackett-(3)
Solomon Austin
John Waldron
Lennox Cort
Game-2
Sparta Boss-2 vs Broad Street-2
Broad won 2-0 on penalty kicks
Broad Scorers
Adrian Aaron
Ryan Dowden
Sparta Scorers
Gregory Richardson
Eusi Philips
Game-3
Leopold Street-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-1
Ol Skool won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Ol Skool Scorer
Roy Cassou
Leopold Scorer
Okeene Fraser
Round of 16
Game-1
Future Stars-2 vs Leopold Street-2
Leopold won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Game-2
Sparta Boss-3 vs Albouystown-A-1
Game-3
Bent Street-2 vs Back Circle-1
Game-4
Hustlers-4 vs Tigerbay-3
Game-5
Swag Entertainment-2 vs Blueberry Hill-1
Game-6
Mike’s Stars-4 vs Ol Skool-5
Game-7
Broad Street-4 vs Silver Bullets-2
