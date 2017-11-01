PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports/Family Fun Day… Linden, G/town share top honours

Linden’s Swag Entertainment were crowned the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) 60th Anniversary Futsal Champion after squeezing past Bent Street by a 2-1 margin in the final on Saturday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Watched by a large gathering of supporters and well wishers, the two finalists, despite a scorching first period went to the break with none managing to score thereby setting up an anticipated riveting conclusion and they did just that.

Swag Entertainment’s Shane Luckie broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when he unleashed a stunning left foot volley from just outside the penalty area to grab the lead for the host.

Four minutes later he was back in action with another strike of quality, firing a fierce left-footer into the goal from the left side.

Bent Street’s John Waldron made the clash interesting when he netted in spectacular fashion in the 18th minute, but that was all in vain as the final whistle sounded two minutes later to hand Swag Entertainment a well deserved victory.

Swag Entertainment were presented with the winning trophy by Chairperson of the Organising Committee Minister Annette Ferguson, who committed to hand over the $200,000 first prize at a later date.

Bent Street received the runner-up prize of $100,000 and trophy, while Broad Street and Ol Skool collected $50,000 and $25,000 respectively for their third and fourth place finishes.

Earlier, in semi-final action, Swag Entertainment beat Ol Skool Ballers 3-2 with Keon Sears firing in a brace, while Deon Charter added the other.

Roy Cassou and Joel McGarrell netted for the losers.

Bent Street defeated Broad Street 3-1. Travis Lyken, Sheldon Profit and John Waldron were the goalscorers, while Anthony Barrow netted the lone response for Broad Street.

Complete Results

Final

Swag Entertainment-2 vs Bent Street-1

Swag Scorer

Shane Luckie

Bent Scorer

John Waldron

Semi-finals

Game-1

Swag Entertainment-3 vs Ol Skool-2

Swag Scorers

Keon Sears-(2)

Deon Charter

Ol Skool Scorers

Roy Cassou

Joel McGarrell

Game-2

Bent Street-3 vs Broad Street-1

Bent Scorers

Travis Lyken

Sheldon Profit

John Waldron

Broad Scorer

Anthony Barrow

Quarterfinals

Game-1

Bent Street-6 vs Hustlers-0

Ryan Hackett-(3)

Solomon Austin

John Waldron

Lennox Cort

Game-2

Sparta Boss-2 vs Broad Street-2

Broad won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Broad Scorers

Adrian Aaron

Ryan Dowden

Sparta Scorers

Gregory Richardson

Eusi Philips

Game-3

Leopold Street-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-1

Ol Skool won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Ol Skool Scorer

Roy Cassou

Leopold Scorer

Okeene Fraser

Round of 16

Game-1

Future Stars-2 vs Leopold Street-2

Leopold won 3-2 on penalty kicks

Game-2

Sparta Boss-3 vs Albouystown-A-1

Game-3

Bent Street-2 vs Back Circle-1

Game-4

Hustlers-4 vs Tigerbay-3

Game-5

Swag Entertainment-2 vs Blueberry Hill-1

Game-6

Mike’s Stars-4 vs Ol Skool-5

Game-7

Broad Street-4 vs Silver Bullets-2