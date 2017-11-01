PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports /Family Fun Day… Georgetown beat Linden for B/ball crown

Georgetown registered a narrow 87-81 win over host Linden to take the basketball segment of the People’s National Congress Reform 60th Anniversary celebrations Day of Sports/Family Fun Day which was staged on Sunday, at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-court, Linden.

Travis Burnett led the scoring for the visitors with a game high 32 points, while Shane Webster was next best contributor with 18.

Other notable scorers included Nikoloi Smith and Sherlon Lrgall who supported with 10 and six points apiece.

For Linden, Harold Adams registered team high 19 points, while the duo of Neil Marks and Joel Webster supported with 10 points apiece.

Terron Welch was the next best score with seven points.

The opening quarter underlined the closeness of the encounter as Georgetown led 17-16 and the one-point advantage was maintained as they went to the break with 31-30 ascendancy.

However, the third quarter was when the host came into their own, seizing the initiative to enter the fourth quarter with a 54-52 lead.

Georgetown battled back in the crucial fourth quarter, outscoring the home side by a 35-27 margin to clinch the game and title along with the $150,000 first prize and the championship trophy.

Earlier, Georgetown confirmed their presence in the final, courtesy of a 112-63 triumph over Berbice after Linden was given an automatic bye to the final.

Webster led the rout with 26 points, while Legall, Burnett, Malcolm Powdar and Carlos Edwards added 16, 12, 10 and 10 points respectively.

For Berbice, Kwesi Mickle led the way with 24 points, while Shemar France poured in 14 points. Kevin Emmanuel and Mickel Lewis added eight and seven points respectively.

Meanwhile, Turning Point won the dominoes competition after beating a star-studded field, while there were a number of outstanding performances in the Track & Field segment.

Lots of prizes were also distributed to winners of the novelty events including a guitar, bicycle, lap top computer among others, while the children received prizes for the quiz contest.

Among those in attendance apart from Minister Ferguson were Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams, senior Party members Valerie Adams and Jennifer Perreira.