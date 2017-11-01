GFF to participate in CONCACAF “train the trainers course” in Barbados

Three members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) departed Guyana yesterday to participate in the first Confederation of North Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) “Train the Trainer Programme” in Barbados from November 1- 3.

The three – GFF’s Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, GFF Youth Development Officer, Bryan

Joseph, and GFF’s Technical Development Officer (Georgetown ATC) & Secretary of the

Coaches Association, Sampson Gilbert – will participate in this new initiative that is designed to enhance the quality of coaching in the Regions.

The programme aims to provide the instructor with the necessary tools through the exploration of best practices in football coaching education, enabling him/her to connect with, motivate and lead the adult learner more effectively.

Greenwood said the GFF is excited to participate in this programme, which is specially aimed at developing the Coach Educators who will develop the future coaches in our country: “This is the first of a kind course that CONCACAF has developed based on the English Football Association/Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) “Train the Trainers” course. One of the key mandates of the Technical Department is to develop coaches across the country as evident by the number of courses we have been hosting this year, but a strategic objective by the Executive Committee is to have our own Coach Educators based in Guyana that will allow us to increase this number further.”