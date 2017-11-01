Enterprise Busta Sports Club Annual T20 Festival… Lusignan East Strikers, Fairfield, Enterprise triumph

Latest update November 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Lusignan East Strikers and Fairfield recorded victories when the Enterprise Busta Sports Club T20 festival continued recently on the East Coast of Demerara.
Hosts Lusignan East Strikers took first strike putting up a handsome total of 161 all out with Hiradeo Jailall hitting scoring 92 with seven fours and seven sixes and Roy Singh got 34. Ramzee Khan was the most productive bowler grabbing 5 wickets for 20 runs. In reply Enterprise Busta B only managed to get to 138 for 8. Daveanand Persaud hitting 32 and Nishad Ulla made 20; Kevin McKenzie took 2 for 12 and Ayube Sammy 2 for 17.
Paradise won the toss and decided to bat setting a total of 154 all out against Fairfield. Wesley Ramsey made 45; Vishual Persaud claimed 2 for 15 in 3 overs and Leon Tardoond Handue 1 for 24. In reply Fairfield scored 155-4 in 19. One over o win with National Under-19 batsman Ramnarine Chatura hitting 66 and Steve Ramotar 42, thereby earning their team a place in the semi-finals.
At Enterprise, Enterprise A won the toss and batted first putting a handsome total of 178 for 9. Openers Vishwanauth Ramlakh struck 56, while Vivan Albert got 35; Quincy Cummings took 2 for 18 and William Henry 2 for 25.
In reply, Golden Grove were sent packing for 63 all out in 12.3 overs with A. Samad making 22. Vivan Albert 3 for 2, Bishram Samaroo 3 for 29 and experienced Chatterpaul Singh 2 for 4 were the main wicket takers for the Enterprise A team.
The semifinals, which will be played on Saturday, will see Fairfield vs Betterhope at 09:00 hrs and Lusignan East Strikers vs Enterprise A at 13:30hrs at Enterprise Community Center Ground.
The final will be contested on Sunday at 13:30hrs following a third place play off in the morning. This competition is proudly sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc; the winning team will take home a trophy and $50,000 and trophy, the runner’s up a trophy and $25,000 and third place a trophy.
Nov 01, 2017History was made over the past weekend as a strong Guyana Junior tennis team were able to finally turn the table on rivals Suriname and French Guiana in their annual meet. It was a decisive win for...
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
Nov 01, 2017
On Monday last, I was running late to go to Berbice, so I left the Camp Street beach in a hurry with my dog to reach home.... more
Today, our editor is 69 years old. It just happens also to be his favourite number. The publisher and staff of the Kaieteur... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]