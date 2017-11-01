Enterprise Busta Sports Club Annual T20 Festival… Lusignan East Strikers, Fairfield, Enterprise triumph

Lusignan East Strikers and Fairfield recorded victories when the Enterprise Busta Sports Club T20 festival continued recently on the East Coast of Demerara.

Hosts Lusignan East Strikers took first strike putting up a handsome total of 161 all out with Hiradeo Jailall hitting scoring 92 with seven fours and seven sixes and Roy Singh got 34. Ramzee Khan was the most productive bowler grabbing 5 wickets for 20 runs. In reply Enterprise Busta B only managed to get to 138 for 8. Daveanand Persaud hitting 32 and Nishad Ulla made 20; Kevin McKenzie took 2 for 12 and Ayube Sammy 2 for 17.

Paradise won the toss and decided to bat setting a total of 154 all out against Fairfield. Wesley Ramsey made 45; Vishual Persaud claimed 2 for 15 in 3 overs and Leon Tardoond Handue 1 for 24. In reply Fairfield scored 155-4 in 19. One over o win with National Under-19 batsman Ramnarine Chatura hitting 66 and Steve Ramotar 42, thereby earning their team a place in the semi-finals.

At Enterprise, Enterprise A won the toss and batted first putting a handsome total of 178 for 9. Openers Vishwanauth Ramlakh struck 56, while Vivan Albert got 35; Quincy Cummings took 2 for 18 and William Henry 2 for 25.

In reply, Golden Grove were sent packing for 63 all out in 12.3 overs with A. Samad making 22. Vivan Albert 3 for 2, Bishram Samaroo 3 for 29 and experienced Chatterpaul Singh 2 for 4 were the main wicket takers for the Enterprise A team.

The semifinals, which will be played on Saturday, will see Fairfield vs Betterhope at 09:00 hrs and Lusignan East Strikers vs Enterprise A at 13:30hrs at Enterprise Community Center Ground.

The final will be contested on Sunday at 13:30hrs following a third place play off in the morning. This competition is proudly sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc; the winning team will take home a trophy and $50,000 and trophy, the runner’s up a trophy and $25,000 and third place a trophy.