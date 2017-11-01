Contractors bid to rehab Hinterland Roads in Regions One and Seven

At the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, bids were opened for several major projects including the rehabilitation of Hinterland roads in Regions One and Seven. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure obtained 19 bids from contractors for the project.

The Ministry of Communities for the local area profiles and municipal development plans/community development plans also received bids.

The Ministry of Natural Resources received bids for the provision of services for the supply and delivery of a data storage facility.

The Civil Defence Commission received bids for the paving of its compound at CDC headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Energy Agency received two bids for the supply and installation of a 4.4kWp stand-alone solar photovoltaic (PV) system, LED lights, and integrated solar powered 80W LED lights.

Bids were submitted to the Maritime Administration Department for the docking and refurbishing of the MB Baramanni.

The Guyana Elections Commission received one bid for maintenance works at GECOM’s Registration Office, Corriverton.

One bid was received by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for the design, supply and installation of a 300Kw Hydropower Plant on the Chung River, Kato Village, Region Eight.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation received bids for rehabilitation works of doctors’ quarters on the South block. Eight bids were received for this project.

Bids were received by GPHC also for rehabilitation works of doctors’ quarters on the East Block. Nine bids were obtained for this project.



Bids were also obtained by the Georgetown Public Hospital for the procurement of pharmaceuticals for 2018. The procurement received 12 bids by local suppliers.

Three bids were received for the supply and installation of a 1000 KVA three-phase pad-mounted transformer by GPHC.

Bids were received also for the supply and installation of online uninterrupted power supply by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure received bids for the sea and river defence resilience project in Good Success, New Hope, East Bank Demerara, Region Four. This project received two bids.

The Ministry of Public Health received four bids for the supply and delivery of furniture.

The Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of gym equipment.

The Ministry of Public Health also received bids for the supply and delivery of appliances.

The Ministry of Public Health also received bids for the supply and delivery of medical equipment.

The Ministry of Public Health received eight bids for the supply and delivery of office equipment and furniture.

The Ministry of Public Health also received bids for the supply and delivery of office equipment.

Meanwhile, bids were received by the Ministry of Communities for the installation of translucent roof sheets at the New Amsterdam Markets, East Berbice Corentyne.

The Ministry of Communities received bids for the installation of translucent roof sheets also at the Corriverton Market.

Bids were received for the rehabilitation of Whim Market, Whim, East Berbice/Corentyne.

Bids were also opened for the construction of rip-rap sea defences at Cottage, Mahaicony, Region Five by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.