Budhan Memorial Turf Club Meet set for November 12

The Budhan Memorial Turf Club will host a grand one day horserace meet on November 12 at Number 66 village, Corentyne Berbice.
Six races are carded for the day with the feature event being the J Class and lower in which the winner will take home $160,000, runner up $80,000, third place $40,000 and fourth $20,000.
Other events are the K Class and lower with a winning purse of $100,000, L1 and Lower with a winner taking home $90,000, L2 and Lower for a top prize of $60,000, two years old maiden for a first prize of $90,000 and the Unclassified which fetches a winning purse of $50,000.
Over 40 horses have been registered and entries will be closed on November 3. Registration can be done through Mr. Budhan on 338-2283, Mr. Sancho on 691-1174 and Mr. Mathdial on 325-3192.
