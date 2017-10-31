“We outplayed Jamaica from day 1 to day 4” Says Jaguars Coach Crandon

By Sean Devers

Three-times defending Champions Guyana Jaguars moved to an early 7.6 points advantage over second placed Leewards Hurricanes when they defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 263 runs in first round of CWI Digicel Regional Four-day Championship on Sunday at Providence to make an auspicious start to this seasons’ campaign.

Jaguars arrived in St Lucia yesterday for their second fixture against the Windwards Volcanoes which starts on Thursday as the team to register an outright win in the first round and Coach Esuan Crandon said he wasn’t surprised that the Jaguars won so easily.

“I wasn’t surprised because I knew that it was always going to be difficult for an inexperienced Jamaica team playing in Guyana. Having said that, I taught we outplayed the Jamaicans from day 1 to day 4. Our bowlers were very consistent throughout the game putting them under tremendous pressure. (Veerasammy) Permaul bowled with great accuracy and was able to dominate the Jamaicans,” said the 35-year-old former Guyana pacer.

The 28-year-old took 6-29 in the first innings to reach 400 First-Class wickets before capturing 5-55 which was his 23rd five-wicket and 5th 10-wicket match haul.

The Guyanese franchise seemed to lack the knockout punch and killer instinct as an 85-run wicket stand between Fabian Allen and Denis Bulli who came together at 115-5, while Damani Sewell and Bulli were allowed to play with freedom. However, Crandon, who took 90 wickets from 38 First-Class games, said was not too concerned about that.

“It’s cricket at the end of the day and we expect the opposition to fight and the Jamaica lower order was prepared to do so… so I’m not really concerned about that too much. But it’s important we bowl to the lower order the same way we bowl to the top order,” stated Guyana most successful senior team Coach.

In the first innings only Chanderpaul Hemraj of the specialist batsmen reached 50, while Skipper Leon Johnson was the only top-order batsman to register a half-century although 19-year-old fast bowling all-rounder Kemo Paul became the first player, who represented Essequibo in cricket, to score a First-Class ton with his excellently constructed 107.

“I would say that our top order didn’t convert starts into big scores. The first day was the most difficult to bat because of the moisture in the pitch and the overcast conditions assisted the seamers and the spinners a great deal… the ball was seaming alot. I taught the guys applied themselves well to get in but none of them were able to go big… the second innings was far easier to bat,” Crandon concluded.