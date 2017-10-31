UG lecturers a give students grade pun seawall

De biggest thing in de world today is sexual harassment. This thing was going on from inception but is only now woman finding de strength to speak out against it.

De first big one was Bill Cosby. More than 30 woman come out and claim how he rape dem. And he was a brute. He use to drug dem, drunk dem and then rape dem.

After Cosby was Trump. Nuff woman come out and talk bout Trump. More than 30 come out to talk.

Now dem got a Hollywood director who tekking de cake. It look like he assault and rape every woman he see. Women still coming out to talk and he still denying. Dem woman ain’t only talking in whispers; dem going pun TV and talk.

In Guyana, some of dem UG lecturers past and present use to and continue to do de same thing. Some of dem use to carry students to de seawall and grade dem deh.

Even de police force rampant. Senior police officer have to taste before any promotion pass. And is not dem boys seh suh. Is a policewoman seh if you don’t give up or give in you wouldn’t get promotion.

One woman come in to de Waterfalls paper and seh she read bout this thing in de newspaper. She seh she plan to carry Ramnarine and Basil de Willie to court because she wukking wid dem and none of dem molesting she.

De woman seh that is discrimination. And she got de looks like Uncle Adam. Dem boys seh only a mudda would love she.

And is not she alone planning to tek dem man to court. Rum Jattan sit down pun he verandah sipping a 10-year-old next to he wife.

He seh, “I love you so much. I don’t know how I could ever live without you.”

She tun to him and ask, “Is that you or de rum talking?”

He replied, “Is me talking to de rum.”

Talk half and hope dem boys don’t hear that Soulja Bai harassing Jagdeo.