Two ceremonies to mark UG’s Turkeyen campus’s 2017 convocation

The 51st convocation at the University of Guyana [UG’]s Turkeyen Campus slated for November 11, 2017, will be constituted by two ceremonies. This inaugural development will entail ceremonies for the Faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Technology at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) at 10:00 hours and another for the Faculties of Education and Humanities, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences at 16:30 hours.

This is according to information disseminated by the national university yesterday which pointed out that several innovations are on the cards for the 2017 convocation ceremonies where the accomplishments of about 1,800 students receive their certificates, diplomas and degrees.

Commenting on this significant change, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, who proposed the change said, “Our graduating classes have grown tremendously over the years, and having one ceremony has meant having extremely long ceremonies, with some graduates and guests leaving before the ceremonies conclude.”

He added, “Creating two ceremonies allows us to maintain the tradition of having every graduate cross the stage and shake the hand of the Chancellor, and maintain the solemnity of the occasion, while reducing the length of the ceremony.”

Additionally, unlike previous years, all students graduating with diplomas will be invited to don academic robes, along with those graduating with Bachelors and Masters degrees. Another new feature at this year’s Convocations will be the use of ceremonial gonfalons, which are banners, often shield-shaped, that hang from crosspieces on top of poles.

These banners are usually carried at the head of the Convocation procession and identify the different Faculties within the university from which students are graduating. According to the Vice-Chancellor Professor, “adoption of this feature, which is found at mature universities across the world, will enhance the elegance and pomp of the ceremonies.”

Moreover, beginning this year and as part of strengthening the University’s engagement with alumni and inspiring graduating and continuing students, the University will spotlight distinguished alumni at the various Convocations.

Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, Bachelor of Art in History, Class of 1975, will deliver the address at the first ceremony on November 11, at the National Cultural Centre. Dr. Narine is a distinguished educator and journalist based in New York. He is a former lecturer at City University of New York and the London School of Economics from which he secured his doctoral degree.

Ambassador Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow, who studied Modern Languages, will give the keynote at the ceremony on the Turkeyen campus. He is Guyana’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, at the Berbice Campus Convocation, where more than 200 students will graduate on November 18, 2017 on the University Square at Tain, the Convocation address will be delivered by Ms. Patricia Bacchus, Class of 2004, Bachelor of Laws.

Bacchus, who hails from the Ancient County, is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board of Caribbean Container Inc. (formerly SAPIL).

She also serves as the Chairperson of the Board of the Guyana Office for Investment [GOInvest]. Since 1968, when the University held its first graduation, it has become a leading provider of tertiary education in the country, graduating every year, professionals with the knowledge and skills that are needed by the local, regional and global job markets. UG graduates can be found in senior positions in major public and private sector agencies both locally and around the world.

UG has also announced that the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education, the extra-mural arm of the university, is scheduled to hold its graduation ceremonies for its four centres as follows: Georgetown Centre on November 25; Linden Centre on November 26; Anna Regina Centre on December 2 and the New Amsterdam Centre on December 9, 2017.