Skeldon Primary wins debating competition

Oct 31, 2017 News 0

The winners

The Region Six Department of Education, held its Inter Primary School Debating Competition finals on Friday.
The activity culminated the competition which commenced in September as part of Education Month Activities 2017
Nine Primary Schools participated in the competition. The schools that competed in the finals were Skeldon Primary and Rose Hall Estate Primary. Each represented by three pupils.
With the moot being ‘The neglect of Guyanese tradition, is the major cause for the decline in morals and values in our society’. Skeldon Primary team was tasked with proposing while Rose Hall Estate Primary opposed.
The team from Skeldon Primary claimed a well-deserved victory. The winning team was represented by Pratiksha Gangadin, Saraah Ghani and Bhawanie Yabindranauth.
The competition had a panel of three judges–Ms. Christine Isaacs, Ms. Simone Bollers and Mr. Ian Carter as the chief judge.
In presenting the judges’ decision, Mr. Carter announced that Skeldon Primary captured 243 points while Rose Hall Estate Primary gained 233 points.
Region Six Executive Officer (REO), Kim Williams-Stephens, wished all the pupils well, congratulated the winning team and commended Head teachers, Educators and pupils for being a part of such an activity.
She also assisted in the distribution of certificates.
The champion team was awarded with a trophy while all the other participants received certificates.

