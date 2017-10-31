Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team makes donation

Cricketers and the Management Team of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team as part of their personal and community development programmes have made donations to several cricket clubs and schools in the ancient county of Berbice. The Rose Hall Town Gismos & Gadgets Team is one of the ten cricket teams of Guyana’s 2016 Cricket Club of the Year Awardee, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

Donations were made to the Tamarind Root Cricket Club of Hampshire, Mt. Sinai Cricket Club of New Amsterdam and the Toopoo Cricket Club of Albion. Eleven schools received $105,000 worth of trophies, medals, frames for certificates and special gifts, while twelve less fortunate families received food hampers. The team also assisted two families who suffered losses at the hands of fire related disaster.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who spearheaded the assistance, disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team has a mandate to successfully complete a total of 35 activities in 2017 and has already surpassed that amount. The teams donated a trophy to the Tamarind Root Cricket Club for an upcoming 5/5 Cricket Tournament, while the Toopoo Cricket Club received donation of a complete set of stumps and a scorebook. The newly reformed Mt. Sinai Cricket Club received a financial donation along with a set of stumps, balls and some cricket gears.

The eleven Schools sought and were granted the donation of trophies and other items for their annual Inter-house Athletics Championship and Annual Graduation Ceremonies. The donation of food hampers were done under the “We Care” Charity Programme. Foster stated that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club strongly believes in getting its cricketers involved in making positive difference as part of their personal development off the cricket field.

The Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division Team is currently looking at fourteen more requests from cricket clubs, sports organisations and less fortunate families with the aim of fulfilling them by mid-November, 2017. The team is sponsored by Mr. Ravi Mangar and Gizmos & Gadgets of North Road, Georgetown.

Former National Under-19 captain Shawn Pereira is the captain, while National Player Clinton Pestano is his deputy. Other players include former West Indies player Royston Crandon, Eon Hooper, Jason Sinclair, Keon Sinclair, Vidal Crandon, Assad Fudadin, Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Chanderpaul Govindan, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Collis Butts, Jonathan Rampersaud, Joshua Wilson and Tyrese Sealy.