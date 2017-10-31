Registration begins for Guinness “Greatest of the Streets” Georgetown Zone

Amid much anticipation, the playoff round for the 2017 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone is slated to commence November 11th.

The playoff rounds will occur following a registration period that officially started last Friday and will conclude on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to the coordinators, forms can be uplifted at the Caesars Place, Banks DIH Limited, Durban Street location. Forms can also be uplifted from Referee Coordinator Wayne Griffith by calling 697-7777.

The coordinators revealed, “It is a new and colorful era in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship, which is expected to be exciting and evenly contested in every zone.”

They further disclosed, “The tournament is going through several changes which will positively impact the overall quality. Colourful uniforms, displays and balls will be utilized to give the event vibrancy, which will certainly add to the atmosphere.”

With 16 teams already given automatic berths to the group round, the initial elimination tournament will be utilized to select the other 16 teams that will form the final 32 for the round-robin stage.

The venues for the championship are Demerara Park, National Cultural Centre Tarmac, Burnham Basketball Court, Albouystown Tarmac and the East Ruimveldt Tarmac [California Square].

The official playing dates are November 22nd, 23rd, 25th, 30th, December 2nd, 7th, 9th, 14th, with the grand finale slated for Saturday 16th.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy. They will also represent the region in the National Playoffs.

On the other hand, the runner-up will pocket $250,000 and the respective accolade.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth place finishers for the event will collect $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.