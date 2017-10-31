Recaptured prison escapee convicted for attempted murder

Recaptured prison escapee, Stafrei Alexander, was yesterday convicted for attempted murder after a 12-member mixed jury returned with a majority guilty verdict before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown.

On March 23, 2015 in the county of Demerara, Alexander discharged a loaded firearm at Curtis Thom with intent to commit murder. After some three hours of deliberation, the foreman informed the court that nine of the jurors arrived at a guilty verdict while the remainder opted for a not guilty verdict.

Sentencing for Alexander, a father of one, has been deferred until November 23, when a probation report will be presented in court. Alexander, who sat calmly in the prisoner’s dock, declined to say anything after learning of the verdict.

The state was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Lisa Cave, Shawnette Austin and Tiffini Lyken.

Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore represented Alexander.

During the trial the state called eight witnesses including Thom, several policemen and two doctors.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question Thom held a christening at his residence to welcome his baby daughter. When the event ended and the guests left in the wee hours of the following morning, Thom went to the back of the property to clean up and feed his dogs.

Moments later, Alexander walked past Thom and grumbled something which Thom did not hear.

But as Thom was entering his house in a backward position, he saw Alexander standing next to him holding a shine gun. Alexander shot Thom twice and he collapsed to the ground and began bleeding. The injured man underwent surgery and was hospitalized for seven weeks.

Thom was able to see his shooter with the aid of lights attached to his home and surrounding buildings, the prosecution disclosed.

During his testimony, Thom told the court that he knew Alexander for some 14 years since he resided about seven doors from him in Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

He disclosed that the two of them never had any misunderstanding.

According to Thom, on March 23, 2015 about 01:00hrs, he went to the back of his yard to feed his dogs just after a christening celebration that was held in that same yard—but at the front—for his baby daughter. He recalled that the event began at around 20:00hrs the previous day.

Thom said that while feeding the dogs he heard a mumble and looked up to see “Mr. Stafrei Alexander”, whom he had pointed out in court, passing in his direction.

He said that he continued feeding his dogs and eventually locked them up in their kennel.

“It got an old tradition that when you get a young baby you go in (the house) by your back,” the witness told the court. Thom recalled that while going in his house Alexander appeared in front of him and afterwards he heard a loud sound and felt a “burning sensation” in his chest.

According to Thom, “I cursed him (Alexander) and asked him why you shooting me. And I start screaming for help. I fall down and I heard about three more rounds.”

Thom added that he was also shot to the left side of his upper chest.

Thom said that he was able to see Alexander’s entire face for about two to three minutes because the lights were shining on him. The witness said that light was not only reflecting from his home which is part of a two-storey range structure; but from another range structure which is located about 10 -15 feet from his home.

Alexander also has three pending murder charges before the court.