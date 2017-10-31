Proprietor beaten as bandits storm Corentyne beer garden

A businessman of Number 65 Village, Upper Corentyne is the latest victim of armed robbery after five men stormed his beer garden Sunday night.

The men who were all masked and heavily clothed with bag packs on their backs, were all sporting guns, including what appeared to be an AK-47 machine gun.

There were caught on surveillance footage storming the business and ordering customers to lie on the ground as they searched them.

Proprietor of Mike’s Beer Heaven (Murphy’s), Krisendatt Hemnauth, aka ‘Murphy’, who was hit on the head with a gun by one of the men, told Kaieteur News that it was approximately 19:30 hrs when some persons who were at the front of the business left and he secured his gate.

“I get ah gate that I does lock down at the back when it meet certain hours but it was still early so me ain’t press down the lock. Me stand up and dem bai was drinking at the back in the shop and all of a sudden I see four men at this gate,” Hemnauth recounted.

The businessman stated that one of the men opened the gate while he stuck his gun through the grill.

“Dem tell everybody fuh go on we belly and dem just walk in and throw up a shot in the air and one out of the four come straight to me and he lash me on me head. I fall and me turn back. When I turn back he lash me in me head again and me na move back.”

According to the injured businessman, the men, after barging in and ordering everyone in the building to lie face down, searched the customers and took away cellphones and cash.

The men also grabbed money from his cash drawer. His 21-year-old son who was also at the shop was kicked and stomped on by one of the bandits.

Hemnauth sustained a gash to his left temple.

“Dem had to know me. The person wa come, he come straight to me and then dem kick up meh son,” he stated.

Hemnauth disclosed that a customer who was also present during the ordeal was the only person that was not searched. This, he said, was seen on the surveillance footage.

“The footage show that only dat one person they didn’t touch, the one person deh flat, the camera show this man pushing away dem man AK when dem point it around. Dem na even touch he.”

The men, after grabbing the cash and cellular phones made good their escape the same way that they entered but not before locking the customers and the proprietor in the shop.

A door was also damaged after one of the perpetrators smashed his gun on the locks.

One of the customers who was told to lie on the ground while being searched and robbed stated that after the men rushed in he initially, he thought that the police were raiding but then they fired a shot.

“They kept saying everybody get on the ground, check on the white clothes one and so on. I had $44,000 on the table…they took that and my Galaxy S6 Edge cellphone”.

Over $1M was carted off in total along with six cellular phones. No one has been arrested.