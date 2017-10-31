Latest update October 31st, 2017 12:59 AM

Persaud and Deo set to defend Guyana Open Golf titles

Oct 31, 2017

On November 4 & 5 at the Lusignan Golf Course, Defending Men’s Champion 7 time winner
Avinash Persaud and Defending Women’s Champion Jo-ann Deo will, over the course of two Days of challenge and skill, go up against the best players from the USA, Canada, UK, Suriname, Trinidad, Colombia, Fiji and Argentina to compete for the Title of Guyana Open Champion and keep the titles in Guyana.
The Management of the club is encouraging fans to come out and support our local stars and enjoy the beautifully manicured grounds of the Lusignan Golf Course. All are welcome and there is no general admission fee courtesy of the Club, however, every person with a Gallery Pass will be eligible to win one of over $500,000 in prizes being given away (must be present to win). Music, Food, and entertainment will be available on both days. Cheer on the Juniors as we celebrate the first ever Guyana Open Putting Contest as Queens College, Bishop’s and St. Roses High Schools compete for the Noble House Seafood Guyana Open Putting Championship, the club informed.
A limited number of Special VIP Clubhouse passes which include access to the players, autographs and photo opportunities with the Champions, meals and drinks are available at a nominal fee.
On Sunday, golfers will wear a pink ribbon to promote Breast Cancer Awareness and the Lusignan Golf Club will donate Can$1,000 to Breast Cancer Awareness.
The event is sponsored by: Ganesh Parts –Bridgestone, Noble House Seafoods, Mccorp Cat, Assuria General, Club Rain Arena, Miracle Optical, Mobile Outfitters, New Trend Auto, Windsor Estates, Beepats, Massy Technologies–Microsoft, Massy Industries, Nexgen Global Marketing, Pritipal, Nesha’s Flowerland, Cidi, Peppy’s, Crown Mining, Karibee Rice, AR Printery, Brusters, Ansa Mcal, Grand Coastal Hotel, Odessy Transport, Abdool’s & Abdools, Kissoon’s Furniture, Gafoors, Guyana Beverages, Oasis Café, Décor Gift Gallery, Escape to Rest Therapy, Regal Stationery, Cevon’s, Chilean Embassy, Fab Cakes & Cupcakes,
American Home & Beauty, Southland International, Continental Group of Companies, Jai Signs, KSM, Marriott Hotel and the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business and The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture.

