Lennox Blackmoore National Novice… GDF gym marches away with title

Sunday evening, the third and final day of the three-day Lennox Blackmoore National Novice boxing championships hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, had 11 action packed bouts which saw the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) gym retaining the title.

The army men won eight of the 11 fights on Sunday to solidify themselves as the top Amateur boxing gym in the land of many waters and each victory was celebrated with much fanfare, led by the war tunes of the GDF’s musical band that was present on each night, adding tunes to compliment the in-house Deejay.

GDF’s Akimo Watts won the Junior Flyweight class against his compatriot Hakyim Bostwick (GDF) who got injured in the third round, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The Lightweight final was another GDF vs. GDF match, the second of seven mirror matches on the final night; Delroy Fordyce defeated Delon Garraway through a split decision after the three rounds.

Guyana’s Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist, Keevin Allicock of Forgotten Youth Foundation gym, predictably defeated Trevor Motielall of Young Achievers boxing gym after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) during round one.

Kelvin Moore of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym was the third fighter from a civilian gym to upset the military after being granted victory by RSC in the second round in the Elites Bantamweight final.

Lethem’s Savannah Boxing Gym’s James Anderson had to settle for the runner up placing in the Junior Welterweight class after being unable to cope with GDF’s Clinton Clarke forcing a RSC during the first round.

The subsequent clashes of the night were all GDF vs. GDF. In the Welterweight Leon Semple out-boxed Emmanuel Sancho to win a unanimous decision.

Orlando Norton abandoned his Middleweight final fight against Okimey Baker during the third round, knowing that he didn’t have what it took to better his gym mate, his coach threw in the towel. Meanwhile, Darel McPherson didn’t even show up for his Light Heavyweight brawl with Renaldo Niles.

Aubrey Headley was too much for Damieon Johnson who managed until the third round in the Heavyweight final before the referee stopped the contest (RSC) to prevent any permanent damages, giving Headley an early victory.

Antonio Williams was the better boxer over three rounds in the final match of the night, as he won by unanimous decision over Emmerson Farley in the Super Heavyweight class. (Calvin Chapman)