Itinerary for finals of GFSCA Guyana Cup 7

The seventh edition of the GFSCA ‘Guyana Cup’ will commence on Friday at several venues across in the city and will conclude on Sunday at DCC, Lance Gibbs St. Queenstown.

Admission is $1,000. Children 14 yrs and under are free. Spectators are asked to keep their half ticket, listen for their numbers to be called. There are many prizes to be won, including three trips for two to three local resorts (Aruwai, Mainstay and Arrowpoint). There will also be many giveaways. The Itinerary for the finals is as follows;

10:00hrs: Female Softball finals 10/10.

11:45hrs: Well-Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares under 13 final 20/20 Hardball- between Blairmont and GCC.

15:00hrs: Guyana Softball Cup 7 Masters Final T20

18:00hrs: Guyana Softball Cup 7 Open Finals T20.

21:15hrs: Presentation Ceremony.

22:00hrs: Conclusion of Guyana Softball Cup 7.