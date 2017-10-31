Heart of Palm is thirty

Yesterday, President David Granger visited AMCAR’s agro-processing factory in Drum Hill, Region One on the occasion of the company’s 30th anniversary.

The company, which commenced operations in 1987 in Guyana, was founded by the late Pierre Saint-Arroman, who served as the Honorary Consul for France to Guyana from August 12, 1991 to August 22, 2015.

AMCAR produces organic heart of palm which is bottled and exported to Europe. Yesterday, according to the Ministry of the Presidency, President Granger and Yola Saint Arroman unveiled a plaque which AMCAR has built to honour the memory of the late Honorary Consul General.

President Granger also inspected operations to learn of how the heart of palm is harvested.

Heart of Palm is a delicacy in especially Europe. It is used especially in salads.