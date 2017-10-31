Guyana Beverage Company has full confidence in RHTY&SC and Foster – Robert Selman

General Manager of the Guyana Beverage Company, Robert Selman has hailed the outstanding leadership of long time Cricket Administrator Hilbert Foster and stated that his Company has full confidence in Foster’s leadership and Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS. Selman was speaking at the presentation ceremony of the 14th Annual Busta Champion of Champions Cricket Tournament.

In a passionate speech, Selman praised Foster for his visionary leadership and stated that his Company was pleased to work along with the veteran Club Official. Selman noted that Busta was pleased to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS as the Club has always fulfilled its commitment to his Company and is an outstanding representative of the Busta brand.

The long standing Business Executive disclosed that approaches were made to him to divert the cricket sponsorship away from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club but stated quite clearly to loud applause that the RHTYSC/Busta relationship is a long secured long term one. The Company’s Brand is well promoted, the Company was satisfied that its funds was used for the intended purpose and accounted for, while the organising skills of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club was unmatched, Selman noted. In special praise of Foster, the Guyana Beverage Company Inc boss, stated that Foster was quite passionate about the development of sports and youths and was an individual whose heart was in the right place.

Commercial Manager Mt. Arjune and Marketing Co-ordinator Raymond Govindan both supported Selman’s remarks and committed the Company to a long term relationship with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. Arjune stated that Busta was very protective of its finance and felt comfortable with the only Club in the History of Guyana to ever receive a National Award.

The Guyana Beverage Company has been an official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club since 2004 when it came on board as the sponsor of the now popular Busta Champion of Champions Cricket Tournament. The company on an annual basis also co-sponsored the Club’s Youth Magazine, Award Ceremony, Christmas Charity Programme, Cricket Academy, Say No/Say Yes programme, Tribute to Mothers, Tribute to Fathers, Teachers Award Programme and Christmas Village among numerous others.

Foster in remarks thanked Selman and the Busta Brand for their confidence in the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. Busta, the 2010 Sports Awardee stated, is one of the main reasons why the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is widely known as Guyana’s most dynamic club with an unmatched list of activities and achievements. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Foster stated would continue to work beyond the call of duty every day to make a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. The Final of the Busta Tournament was the 600th programme/activities of the Club for 2017 after surpassing its original target of 500 on the 2nd September, 2017. The Club has now set itself a revised target of 700 to be achieved by the end of 2017.