GSCL Inc expresses gratitude to stakeholders on successful Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Latest update October 31st, 2017 12:59 AM
Following the successful staging of its inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Cup last weekend, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) would like to express gratitude to all the stakeholders involved.
A release from the GSCL Inc stated that the tournament was successful and the entity has praised the Almighty for the fine weather.
The tournament was played in the All stars and Masters Category; In the All stars final Speedboat defeated Regal All stars by 55runs in an all Guyanese affair and Regal Masters beat New York Hustlers by 24 runs in the Masters final.
Both finals were contested on Sunday at Everest CC in front of a large crowd which included Prime Minister Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Public Security Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan and Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports Hon. Dr. George Norton.
The release indicated that the fans were able to witness a new dispensation of softball cricket whereas lighted bails were used in the finals and cheerleaders provided added entertainment from beyond the boundary.
The organisation has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Nagamootoo, Ministers Ramjattan and Dr. Norton, the 12 teams in the All stars category and six teams in the Masters division, fans, Everest CC, GNICSC, DCC, MSC, YMCA, USA Cricket Zone, Umpires, Scorers and sponsors. Special mention was made of the overseas teams-New York Hustlers, SVC All stars and Queen’s All stars.
The competition was sponsored by Banks DIH, Hero Motorcycles, Regal Stationery and Computer, Regal Sports, C. Mohan General Contracting Inc., Crown Mining Supplies, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus, Industrial Supplies and Services, P and P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd., Starr Party Rentals, Pyeo General Store, Clear Waters, Chungs Global Enterprise, Gafson’s Industries Ltd., WJ Enterprise, Lucky Star, Ryan and Reuben General Store- Bartica, Massy industries, Guysons Engineering, Dino Enterprise- Bartica, Scott Service Station- Bartica, Swiss Machinery Establishment, Fly Jamaica Airways, Express International, Office of the Prime Minister and Jap Restoration Inc of New York.
President of the GSCL Inc Ian John said that the tournament was held in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Social Cohesion with responsibility of Sports and they are looking forward to a bigger tournament next year.
John congratulated the winning teams and individual award winners and thanked the media for their coverage.
Oct 31, 2017Sunday evening, the third and final day of the three-day Lennox Blackmoore National Novice boxing championships hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue,...
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
Oct 31, 2017
I have no objection now or in the future as to the ethnicity of the individual the President chooses to head an important... more
Vincent Teekah, a defector from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to the People’s National Congress PNC) was killed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]