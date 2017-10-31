GSCL Inc expresses gratitude to stakeholders on successful Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Following the successful staging of its inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Cup last weekend, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) would like to express gratitude to all the stakeholders involved.

A release from the GSCL Inc stated that the tournament was successful and the entity has praised the Almighty for the fine weather.

The tournament was played in the All stars and Masters Category; In the All stars final Speedboat defeated Regal All stars by 55runs in an all Guyanese affair and Regal Masters beat New York Hustlers by 24 runs in the Masters final.

Both finals were contested on Sunday at Everest CC in front of a large crowd which included Prime Minister Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Public Security Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan and Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports Hon. Dr. George Norton.

The release indicated that the fans were able to witness a new dispensation of softball cricket whereas lighted bails were used in the finals and cheerleaders provided added entertainment from beyond the boundary.

The organisation has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Nagamootoo, Ministers Ramjattan and Dr. Norton, the 12 teams in the All stars category and six teams in the Masters division, fans, Everest CC, GNICSC, DCC, MSC, YMCA, USA Cricket Zone, Umpires, Scorers and sponsors. Special mention was made of the overseas teams-New York Hustlers, SVC All stars and Queen’s All stars.

The competition was sponsored by Banks DIH, Hero Motorcycles, Regal Stationery and Computer, Regal Sports, C. Mohan General Contracting Inc., Crown Mining Supplies, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus, Industrial Supplies and Services, P and P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd., Starr Party Rentals, Pyeo General Store, Clear Waters, Chungs Global Enterprise, Gafson’s Industries Ltd., WJ Enterprise, Lucky Star, Ryan and Reuben General Store- Bartica, Massy industries, Guysons Engineering, Dino Enterprise- Bartica, Scott Service Station- Bartica, Swiss Machinery Establishment, Fly Jamaica Airways, Express International, Office of the Prime Minister and Jap Restoration Inc of New York.

President of the GSCL Inc Ian John said that the tournament was held in collaboration with the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Social Cohesion with responsibility of Sports and they are looking forward to a bigger tournament next year.

John congratulated the winning teams and individual award winners and thanked the media for their coverage.